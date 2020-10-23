L-D School District officials consider $4.1M Phase 3 of facilities update

LEAD — A three-summer kitchen and cafeteria remodel at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School would finish out the district’s multi-phased remodel at a cost of just over $4 million and was the topic of a lengthy discussion at the Oct. 14 school board meeting.
“It’s complicated, and we are not going to ask you to make a decision tonight,” said superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “Part of the conversation you’re going to hear is financing.”
The remodel consists of three phases – one completed each summer.
“Three A is in the summer of 2021 and is just to do some restrooms down on the second floor kitchen level and then do some planning for the next phase,” Leikvold said. “Three B will be in the summer of 2022 and depending on what funding option you choose — cash or financing — will determine whether or not the cafeteria is first or the kitchen’s first.”
The cafeteria project is an eight-month endeavor that would start in April and end in December.
“Yes, we have school then,” Leikvold said. “Yes, that will be a disruption.”
The kitchen remodel is a summer project — end of April to September.
“So it depends on which one comes first, and the cash option doesn’t permit us to do the cafeteria first,” Leikvold said. “It will permit us to do the kitchen first because that costs less money.”
The total Phase 3 project cost is $4,094,436.
Phase 3A, the addition of second floor restrooms, comes at a budgeted cost of $278,121.
Phase 3B comes at a total cost of $2,469,311 and involves: a cafeteria remodel, $1.7 million; a library remodel/reconfiguration, $453,814; a restroom relocation, $238,602; a preschool code compliance upgrade consisting of ceiling, fire sprinkler, HVAC, window, second exit, $91,597; and replacement of the sidewalk for proper drainage and retaining wall with a fence on the south side of the building at a budgeted cost of $18,524.
Phase 3C comes at a total cost of $1,347,004 and consists of: a kitchen area remodel, $576,874; west wing second floor classrooms HVAC, lighting, fire protection, $770,130.
Mike Hubbard, of ICS Consulting, Inc. was in attendance at the meeting and presented preliminary drawings for Phase 3.
“It came down to the fact that if we want to make the kitchen bigger, we’d have to expand over educational space,” Hubbard said. “So we are going to take these bathrooms in front of the kitchen remodel.”
The plan is to put the bathrooms in what is now the maintenance area and take some of the preschool space.
“In doing that and disrupting the preschool area, then, we have to bring that area up to code,” Hubbard said.
The plan is to remove walls and a classroom to expand the cafeteria to accommodate 18 people. This would allow lunch to be reduced to three sessions.
Currently, there are six lunch periods and the cafeteria’s capacity accommodates anywhere from 50-70 at a time, depending on the grade-level size. The move to a larger cafeteria capacity of 180 would allow for a move to two lunch periods.
As the project was planned, costs continued to increase, and the original plan of a larger kitchen area and storage was downsized, due to cost constraints and concerns with taking over classroom space to accommodate the proposed changes to the kitchen.
Leikvold said the worst thing possible would be to do the remodel and not have enough space.
“If you want to finance it with cash, we have $4.1 million,” Leikvold told the board. “If you want to finance it with credit, going out with capital outlay certificates, that, then, increases the amount of debt we owe over 10 years or 15 years or 20 years.”
School Board Member Tim Madsen said if the kitchen isn’t really going to change that much and due to the fact that the drawings for the new kitchen look very similar to the existing kitchen, it may not be worth it to proceed with the project.
Administrators believe the classrooms adjacent to the kitchen space, initially planned to be part of the remodel, are required and are now hesitant to include them in the remodel and make the kitchen larger.
“And the cost difference between where we were and where we are now is $1.3 million,” Leikvold said. “Our view was, ‘that’s a lot of money.’”
School Board Member Amber Diers asked if the kitchen would be made more efficient with the changes.
Hubbard reiterated the new layout that would include reusing the existing cooler/freezer, leaving the office and locker space and dishwasher and making the serving line straight instead of a u-shape, as well as expanding prep into the restroom space.
The next change discussed involved “isometrics.”
“As part of the cafeteria expansion and remodel, we’re going to be taking out this area above in the second floor, which is currently the library space,” Hubbard said. “It’s going to open that up and, essentially, help with the noise and how institutional that feels.”
School Board Member Suzanne Rogers said it looks like a significant amount of the library is being taken for the remodel.
Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said he has visited with library personnel and that they are not concerned with streamlining.
Talk then turned to financing options.
“The first is a financed option,” Hubbard said. “One thing with the finance, and it would be possible, we could move 3C up into 3B.”
Leikvold suggested that the board keep something in mind as they’re making their decision.
“Our general fund, going forward, is tied to our capital outlay,” he said. “Going forward, we believe that we can transfer $1 million a year over there, so we can essentially wipe out the structural deficit on the general fund side … the more you put into capital outlay, the less you’re going to have for general fund. I think that’s an important consideration. The less you have for health insurance; the less you have for raises; the less you have for programming; the less you have for taxpayer relief.”
Another consideration is the potential for declining enrollment and its impact on capital outlay funding.
The board is expected to decide on a cash or finance option using capital outlay certificates, as well as the design aspects of the plan, at their November board meeting.
