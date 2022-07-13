L-D School District considers updates to student handbooks

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Board of Education approved changes to the high school, middle school, elementary school, and activity handbooks, as well as the 1:1 computer laptop program handbook Tuesday.
High School Principal Mark Jacobs said previously that everything that changed at the high school has been discussed during the school year.
“The period schedule and the graduation requirements that reflect the newest updates from the state,” Jacobs said. “The biggest thing affecting the kids will be going back to having closed campus for freshman through junior, and full-time student status of taking seven classes freshman through junior and, if you’re in good standing as a senior, you only have to take six classes, and try and get our kids back in our building.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erk Person said some students on individual educational plans may only take six classes.
Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters at the June board meeting said besides the days and times of parent teacher conferences moving, there were no other changes to this handbook. Conferences will be held Nov. 3 and March 15, 2023 1-7 p.m.
Besides the period change mirroring the high school’s daily schedule, there were no changes to the middle school handbook, as reported by Principal Jay Beagle.
Activity Director Paul Nepodal said he proposed fine-tuning a few areas, combining the alcohol and tobacco policies into one with the same rules; violations have been changed from 40% and 80% of a season sitting out to four weeks or four events for the first violation,
“If they do their health awareness assistance program, then it cuts back to two weeks or two events,” Nepodal said. “Second violation is eight weeks. It just makes it easier to implement, keep track of, and, again, those are proposed numbers … you get the third violation, you’re done. That’s pretty much a state rule.”
The other proposed change is to allow sixth-grade students to participate in athletics.
“When we talk about our lack of numbers at our high school participation … one of the things I changed is really simple. Middle school is defined as grades 6-8 and for some odd reason, we did not allow sixth graders.”
Previously, the district allowed athletic participation to start in seventh grade.
The district’s Title IX policy, in full, has been added to each handbook, as well.
“I think it’s good that sixth grade’s included,” said School Board Member Amber Vogt.
Technology Administrator Jamie Hohn said changes made to the 1:1 Laptop handbook were mainly just dates.
