Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person estimates between $6,000 and $7,000 damage was done to this school district bus that hit an elk Thursday morning. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
“It was before the first stop,” he said. “It was a wildlife accident. This stuff happens. It’s kind of where we live.”
Person estimated the dollar amount of the damage to the bus to be between $6,000 and $7,000.
“It doesn’t look like extensive damage, just wrecked the fiberglass hood, headlight, broke a mirror off. The bus is operable, but it needs to be repaired.”
Person said the district is short on buses right now, as the two new buses ordered in February have not yet arrived. The factory that manufactures them is backed up on orders.
“They were going to deliver our new route bus this week, so I called Foreman’s up in Miller, and he’s going to rearrange his schedule to get that bus delivered tonight,” Person said. “He’s going to try and get it to where we can have it here tomorrow morning.”
Person said the bus driver did a good job of maintaining control and avoiding a catastrophic accident.
“It can be unnerving when that happens, especially when it’s a big animal,” Person said. “The bus driver did what she needed to do, and it was kind of a low-key incident.”
