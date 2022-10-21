L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus.jpg

Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person estimates between $6,000 and $7,000 damage was done to this school district bus that hit an elk Thursday morning. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course.

Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.

