L-D School Board talks funding crunch aversion

LEAD — A variety of factors have combined to prompt Lead-Deadwood School District officials to head a possible funding crunch off at the pass, starting now.
During a staffing and Fiscal 2023 general fund budget discussion Jan. 11, School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person provided background and possible reasons for the need to buckle down.
“Things are changing with our funding situation,” said Person. “And a lot of that has to do with the fact that we transferred a million dollars from capital outlay into general fund, the change in the capital outlay law a few years ago, that’s limiting our ability. We could levy three mils before on our assessed valuations because we’ve got that $3,400 per student cap. So as our enrollment goes down, the ability of what we’re actually able to levy in capital outlay goes down. So, it’s kind of a funding crunch. I think we all would agree that we don’t want to go off of a cliff, financially, in three to five years, where we have to cut positions and that kind of thing.”
Person said that what he and School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa are trying to prepare for is the idea that things might start looking a little different in the next few years.
“We’ve had conversations at the administrative level to start looking for opportunities … for instance, if we have people leave the district voluntarily, whether it’s taking another job somewhere else, retirement, whatever, we’re going to dial in our focus as to how can we cover things in-house and move things around so we can absorb some positions in the next few years and get things realigned a little bit, cut down on spending,” Person said. “I don’t want to start people panicking and thinking – it’s not like we’re imposing a moratorium on any hiring, but just really scrutinizing, taking a closer look at when a position becomes available, how can we absorb that? And if we can’t, we can’t. If we need to hire, that’s fine. But these are some of the conversations we’re starting to have.”
Rantapaa said that while FY23 still looks pretty good, FY24 and FY25 start to decline.
“We’re using $389,000 from our fund balance in ’24 and $478,000 from our fund balance in ’25, which puts our fund balance at $2.2 (million),” Rantapaa said. “So we really need to leave our fund balance at $2 million. We need that for cash flow because we don’t receive state aid.”
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked what the main thing that drives the numbers to decline.
“You have to keep in mind, FY22, a lot of it is ESSR dollars and then once our ESSR dollars drop off, then that’s what’s left,” Rantapaa said. “I don’t think we need to panic yet, because FY22 and FY23 are pretty good, but I just want to warn you that FY 24 and 25 with the million dollars that we’re transferring from capital outlay, our general fund, is still going to be short $400,000, $500,000, and it’s just going to keep snowballing. So I think we want to be proactive.”
Madsen asked if Person sees any proposed changes in the legislature that may affect the L-D School District.
“When you talk about a school district with over a billion dollars in assessed valuations and fewer than 700 students, it makes it sound like we’re just very cash rich district, which we have been, but that illustrates the problem,” Person said. “As our enrollment goes down, even some of the legislators, don’t totally make that connection, between the enrollment and what you’re able to levy … it puts us at a distinct disadvantage, compared to other school districts. Kind of a unique situation in this school district, for a lot of factors.”
Because the Lead-Deadwood School District receives no state aid, school district revenue in the general fund is determined by a local effort.
Property values set by the county and mill levies set by the state are the two major items that dictate general fund revenue and because neither of them is controlled by the school district, identifying revenue numbers is challenging.
Valuations set by the county at the end of May generate 80 percent of the district’s revenue and are the means by which the Lead-Deadwood School District is funded.
Rantapaa also presented a capital outlay outlook.
“With the new law that went into effect in FY21 and FY22, in our capital outlay … in FY21, if the law would have stayed the same and we weren’t counting our students to set our capital outlay revenue, our district could have requested, based on evaluations in FY21, we could have requested $3,080,045, but because of the law, we were limited to $2,591,004, so that’s a difference of $489,041 just for FY21 and then this fiscal year, based on evaluations increasing 45%, we could’ve requested $3,246,368, based on our valuations, but we were limited to 732 students, so we were limited to requesting $2,520,739, so just in FY22, that’s a difference of $725,629, so with the two years, it cost the school district $1,214,670,” Rantapaa said. “That’s huge, based on the law change.”
Person said the big take-away from the conversation is this.
“We’re going to try and scrutinize our spending and attack both sides of the equation,” he said. “Try to find opportunities where we can, without hurting our people.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.