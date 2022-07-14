L-D School Board swear-in

DEADWOOD — The first order of business at Tuesday’s annual meeting of the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education was School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa administering the oath of office to newly elected board members Tessa Allen and Amber Vogt, each for three-year terms. The next line of business was election of board president Suzanne Rogers and vice-president Tim Madsen.
