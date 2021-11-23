L-D School Board rejects bids $1 million over estimate

LEAD — Bids opened on Phase 3B of the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School renovation project, a cafeteria and kitchen remodel, along with HVAC work, came in $1 million over the engineer’s estimate, prompting the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education to reject all bids and rebid the project.
“Long story, short … we had, like a $2.6 million budget for this last phase and then the estimate came in at $2.1 million because we changed some things,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “So we thought let’s put some alternates in there because we’ve got some extra money within the scope of the budget, maybe there are some other things we could do that we need. Well, the bids came in about a million dollars over their estimate. Not a million dollars over the budget – a half a million dollars over the budget.”
Three base bids were received from the following companies in these amounts: Complete Construction, $3,302,000; MAC Construction, $3,178,000; and C Eagle Construction $3,278,000.
Bids including all five alternates, which entailed classroom, bathroom, and corridor updates, were: Complete Construction, $3,481,000; MAC Construction, $3,367,000; and C Eagle Construction, $3,527,000.
Following the Nov. 11 bid opening, the admin team met with design contractor JLG Architects and tried to develop options to present to the board.
“But what I told them is what I’m going to recommend to the board is that we reject all the bids,” Person said. “I think that’s really the only responsible thing to do, given that we’re that far out of whack.”
“I definitely agree with what Dr. Person’s saying. We’re way over budget,” said Building Maintenance and Transportation Manager Bill Snow.
“We’ve begun expressing some displeasure with the service,” Person said.
“What we’re seeing as probably a pretty good option would be for them to rework some things, as far as breaking out some more alternates, adjusting the time line with some flexibility. So over a 12-month window, saying that we need this project done in six months, but you can have some flexibility in where that six months falls.”
Person said the district only received three bids on the project.
“We’re hoping to entice more bidders,” he said. “We’re also, rather than starting in April, we’re looking at pushing that to June 1, so we don’t spread it out over two school years. As far as the disruption in the cafeteria and the kitchen. So we’re hoping with doing that, adjusting the time line, readvertising for bids, we’re hoping that we can get some more suitable bids after the first of the year.”
Person said he informed JLG they needed to help rectify the situation, as they presented the district with the estimate.
“It’s a million dollars off. I don’t think it’s acceptable to just say, ‘OK, you’re a million dollars off. You guys deal with it,” Person said. “There might be some redesign that has to happen and when things go awry in construction, somebody’s gotta’ eat it and I don’t think it should be us eating that.”
Person said options are to have the design work done at a reduced cost in order to make budget and to do some different things with the HVAC portion.
“Or maybe we just have to put the brakes on it and do it another year,” Person said. “Those are the things we’re looking at. But we’re hopeful that, by rebidding it after the first of the year with those adjustments that maybe we can get more bids and maybe some more favorable bids.”
School Board Member Amber Diers asked if it was cost of materials.
“Or is it their giant mistake of a million dollars?” Diers asked.
“Right now, they’re blaming that on the mechanical, the HVAC, water, plumbing,” Snow said.
“They didn’t realize it was going to cost a million dollars?” Diers asked.
“They should’ve,” Snow said.
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked how many mechanical contractors bid on the project.
“There was only two that bid the HVAC,” Snow said.
“I’ll give them this. The market is really volatile right now and things are crazy,” Person said. “But still, this is a huge number to be off by.”
“Especially when it’s a pretty small project, considering,” Diers said. “To be off a million dollars.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt said the discrepancy doesn’t surprise her at all.
“The way I see bids coming in right now,” she said. “We’re dealing with projects that’s not really that uncommon. With that being said, we need to look at it again.”
Diers said she believes more HVAC bids are needed.
JLG suggested the school district spend ESSR funds to address the HVAC discrepancy.
“How we spend that ESSR money is our decision,” Person said. “That’s not for you to reach into our pockets and get that.”
Person said the estimate was just put together in September, so is still timely.
School Board Member Suzanne Rogers said the board questioned JLG whether they built in enough leeway for the price of materials.
“And they assured us they did,” Rogers said.
School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said that was in November of 2020 and JLG principals were confident they had built in enough.
In November 2020, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the $4.1 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
