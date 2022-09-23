L-D School Board honored

Members of the Lead-Deadwood School Board were presented with a Gold Level ALL award by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) at their September board meeting. The Gold Level award plaque was attained through a point system, honoring the Digger Board of Education for their dedicated participation in activities, board development and training and demonstrated leadership at various areas and levels. More than 500 points must be earned in three categories – act, learn, lead, collectively referred to as ALL, in order to earn the Gold Level. The act category encompasses participation at various board functions; the learn category demonstrates training completed; and the lead category focuses on leadership events and activities. Pictured, left to right, is: School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person and Board of Education members Suzanne Rogers, Tessa Allen, Amber Diers, and Tim Madsen. Not pictured: Amber Vogt.
Members of the Lead-Deadwood School Board were presented with a Gold Level ALL award by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) at their September board meeting. The Gold Level award plaque was attained through a point system, honoring the Digger Board of Education for their dedicated participation in activities, board development and training and demonstrated leadership at various areas and levels. More than 500 points must be earned in three categories – act, learn, lead, collectively referred to as ALL, in order to earn the Gold Level. The act category encompasses participation at various board functions; the learn category demonstrates training completed; and the lead category focuses on leadership events and activities. Pictured, left to right, is: School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person and Board of Education members Suzanne Rogers, Tessa Allen, Amber Diers, and Tim Madsen. Not pictured: Amber Vogt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.