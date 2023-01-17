LEAD – Such integral dates as the first and last day of school, Christmas break, and early outs were preliminarily established with a review and discussion of the 2023-2024 school calendar at the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person shared some of the highlights.
“Christmas break is going to end. We’ll be back the second (January), because New Year’s Day is on Monday and then along with that, spring break is going to move to April. We did that to kind of break it up, because it looked like there was a long span there with no break,” Person said. “Where this calendar is going next is to the calendar committee. We’re going to have a meeting, discuss it, give staff a chance to mull it over, give any input if they want.”
Person went on to share the progression of approving the school calendar.
“What I like to do with the school calendar is present it one month and then let it sit the next month and approve it two months later,” he said. “Then, that way, if anybody has any issues, they have ample time to respond or look it over and contact somebody. So we’d be looking at March meeting, approving this calendar or maybe a revised version of this calendar.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt said she fields lots of questions regarding one aspect of the calendar.
“I think the only thing I ever hear from parents and stuff is that we have a lot of early outs,” Vogt said. “I just know that for parents, it’s a lot.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said the reason the district switched to that from full days is that it became difficult to fill full days with applicable professional development across grade levels in the district.
“It’s been great for professional development for us, and we don’t feel like we lose as much instructional time, so it’s been wonderful,” Jacobs said.
“Good … as long as it works for the staff, I guess that’s what we want,” Vogt said.
2023-2024 School Calendar
Important dates on the 2023-2024 school calendar are as follows:
Aug. 28, 29: professional development day for teachers
Aug. 30: first day of school
Sept. 4: no school, Labor Day
Sept. 15: two-hour early out
Oct. 9: no school, Native American Day
Oct. 20: two-hour early out
Nov. 2: three-hour early out-parent teacher conferences 1-7 p.m.
Nov. 3: no school, professional development day
Nov. 17: two-hour early out
Nov. 22-24: no school, Thanksgiving break
Dec. 1: two-hour early out
Dec. 21 p.m. - Jan. 1, 2024: no school, Christmas breakJan. 2, 2024: school resumes
Jan. 15, 2024: no school, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Feb. 16, 2024: two-hour early out
Feb. 19, 2024: no school, Presidents’ Day
March 1, 2024: two-hour early out
March 14, 2024: three-hour early out for parent-teacher conferences\
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.