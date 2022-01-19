L-D School Board hears first reading of 2022-2023 school calendar

LEAD — First day of school, last day of school, and when’s Christmas break?
Those dates were preliminarily set forth, as the Lead-Deadwood School District heard first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar.
“It’s looking very similar to our school calendar for this year,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person.
In regard to Christmas break, the proposal is to have two full days of school Dec. 19 and 20.
“Monday, Tuesday, the week of Christmas and then the 21st, do a half day, and be completely off the 22nd and 23rd,” Person said, adding that other area schools are holding classes Christmas week in a similar fashion.
Although there was discussion regarding having the entire week of Dec. 19-23 off, the calendar committee ultimately decided it was not practical to do so.
“That ends up putting us here later in the school year, into June, probably,” Person said. “And then, too, some of our classified staff don’t work while we’re not in school. While Christmas break is nice for the salaried people, then, for those people that aren’t here, that’s more time without a paycheck.”
Person said the benefit of the half day is that people can start their break a little early and travel, if need be.
School Board Member Tim Madsen verified what the first day of school would be.
“The first day of school would be Wednesday, Aug. 31,” Person said.
Spring break is scheduled for March 16-17 with parent teacher conferences happening on March 15.
Lead-Deadwood 2022-2023 School Calendar
Important dates on the 2022-2023 school calendar are as follows:
Aug. 31, first day of school;
Sept. 5, no school Labor Day;
Sept. 23, early out;
Oct. 10, no school Native American Day;
Oct. 21, early out;
Nov. 3, early out-parent teacher conferences;
Nov. 4, no school, professional development day;
Nov. 23-25, no school Thanksgiving break;
Dec. 2, early out;
Dec. 21, afternoon through Jan. 2, 2023, no school Christmas break;
Jan. 3, 2023-school resumes;
Jan. 16, 2023, no school Martin Luther King, Jr. Day;
Jan. 27, 2023, early out;
Feb. 20, 2023, no school Presidents’ Day;
Feb. 17, 2023, early out;
March 15, 2023, early out for parent teacher conferences;
March 16-17, 2023-no school spring break;
March 24, 2023-early out;
April 7-10, 2023-no school Easter break;
April 21, 2023, early out;
May 12, 2023, early out;
May 25, 2023, students’ last day, May 26.
