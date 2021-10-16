L-D School Board hears 1st reading of medical marijuana policy

DEADWOOD — The main thing about medical marijuana is that Lead-Deadwood School District officials really don’t want it administered at school, save a dire medical need to do so.
Tuesday, the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education heard first reading of a medical marijuana policy taken verbatim from an Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) sample policy.
“It’s the model policy from the Associated School Boards, and so it’s been vetted through their legal team and so forth” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “So it’s going to be very similar to what every school board in South Dakota has. But the big thing for me and I think, kind of reassuring to our administrative staff is that the policy really discourages that happening at school. If there’s a situation where we’re going to be dispensing medical marijuana at school, it would be a situation where, number one, we’re not doing that. A parent must come to school and do it. And the other thing is they would have to have a pretty rock-solid medical need. … I don’t ever see that situation happening, where it’s going to be in the school.”
Person said that as the law continues to change, the school district is putting a policy in place to address the law, but also to keep it out of the school.
“That was one of my biggest things,” said School Board Member Amber Vogt. “We don’t want you to have to deal with it as the school nurse or administer it or store it. That was my biggest concern.”
The policy states: “The school district restricts the administration of medical cannabis during school hours and at school-sponsored activities unless, in accordance with a practitioner’s recommendation, administration of medical cannabis cannot reasonably be accomplished outside of school hours or school-sponsored activities.
“The district permits students with a valid registry identification card for medical cannabis under South Dakota law to be administered medical cannabis on school property or at a school-sponsored activity by their parent/guardian or other registered designated caregiver in accordance with this policy and South Dakota law. In order for a parent/guardian or other designated caregiver to administer medical cannabis to a qualifying student, the district will require the following the be provided initially and thereafter at the beginning of each school year and at any time when the qualifying student’s administration of medical cannabis changes.”
Required will be: a student’s valid state of South Dakota Department of Health approved registry identification card or nonresident card with the DOH’s confirmation of registration; an approved caregiver’s card showing their status as the registered designated caregiver for the qualifying student; and a written dated and signed certification by the qualifying student’s recommending practitioner that also includes the dosage, frequency, or time of administration, and length of time between dosages.
The policy further states that the parent/guardian or other registered caregiver is the only person who may provide, administer or assist the student with the consumption of medical cannabis. Schools will not store, and school personnel will not administer, medical cannabis.
The board is expected to consider adopting the Medical Marijuana policy at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The policy is available for viewing online at the school district’s web site www.lead-deadwood.k12.sd.us.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.