L-D School Board fills vacancy

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School Board has a new member, appointed at a special meeting Wednesday.
Following a half-hour discussion, the board came out of executive session and moved to appoint Tessa Allen to serve out the remainder of former board member, Tera Mau’s, term.
Mau resigned at the July school board meeting, as she has accepted a secretarial position with the district.
Board President Suzanne Rogers said the board received four applications for the vacancy and that it was a difficult decision to choose just one.
“It was a tough discussion, because they all had a lot of good qualities,” Rogers said. “But Tessa has young kids involved in the district, and so we thought that was a good quality to have – an interest in the district with kids and she sees what’s going on day to day in the district.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt said she feels Allen is a good fit because she has been involved in other school district endeavors.
“She was involved in PTO at the elementary level, so I think that’s important to be able to show she has that involvement. She has a lot of volunteerism within the communities,” Vogt said.
Allen is expected to be sworn in at the Aug. 17 board meeting and serves until the April 2022 School Board election, when she is then able to seek re-election.
“I would like to thank everybody for showing interest in being on the board,” Rogers said. “Sometimes we don’t get a lot of interest. It was nice to see a lot of people interested in filling the position.”
“I think it was awesome that they all had really good things. I mean, really, it was a hard decision,” Vogt said.
