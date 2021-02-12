L-D School Board approves school calendar

LEAD — Tuesday, the Lead-Deadwood School Board approved the school calendar for 2021-2022, the final version incorporating and considering committee discussions held since the calendar was first presented at the Jan. 12 board meeting.
“There are some significant changes from years’ past,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “Traditionally, we have had 177 days in the teacher contract and there still will be. However, in the past, there were 169 student contact days. We have added three days to that, so students will now be going to school 172 days instead of 169. That means we have three less full professional development (PD) days, but we did add three more early outs to be used for PD. The one area that we did not totally agree on was how long we should have for Christmas break. And this initial draft had us going to school Monday and Tuesday before Christmas. Some wanted to start earlier in August and we talked about that, but with Kool Deadwood Nites being where it is, it is difficult to start earlier. So, we are recommending no changes to the first draft.”
Important dates on the 2021-2022 school calendar are as follows: Sept. 1 - first day of school,
Sept. 6 - no school Labor Day,
Sept. 24 - two hour early out,
Oct. 11 - no school Native American Day,
Oct. 22 - two hour early out,
Nov. 4 - three hour early out, parent teacher conferences,
Nov. 5 - no school, professional development day,
Nov. 24-26 - no school Thanksgiving break,
Dec. 3 - two hour early out,
Dec. 22-Jan.2 - no school Christmas break,
Jan. 3 - school resumes,
Jan. 17 - no school Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,
Jan. 28 - two hour early out,
Feb. 21 - no school Presidents’ Day,
Feb. 25 - two hour early out,
March 9 - three hour early out, parent teacher conferences, March 10-11 - no school spring break,
March 25 - two hour early out,
April 15-18 - no school Easter break,
April 22 - two hour early out,
May 13 - two hour early out,
May 22 - Graduation,
May 26-students’ last day,
