LEAD – Lead-Deadwood School District officials want students in seats and subsequently, have proposed a new attendance policy designed to encourage just that, limiting students to 10 excused absences per semester.
The Lead-Deadwood School Board heard first reading of the new policy Nov. 8.
“This is something the admin team is working on,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person, noting that the district’s three building principals have all had struggles enforcing truancy. “The big highlight of this proposed change is going away from excused/unexcused absences. I think that’s been a little bit problematic when it gets to court for truancy and also the definition of what is excessive … if we adopt this, and this is just the first reading, what we’d be saying as a school district is, ‘You know what? A certain number of absences per semester, we don’t care. As a parent, you have the right to take your kid out of school, excuse them, we don’t necessarily need to know why. Sometimes families have things going on and they’re gone. But, there’s a limit.’ And I think that’s the thing some people in our district have a hard time with, is defining that limit.”
Person said that some people take advantage of the current excused absence policy, using it to an excess.
“They’ll even, when we call them to say, ‘Hey, your child isn’t here,’ ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going to excuse them today,’” Person said. “Well, that’s not the way it works. Recognizing you have a right to excuse your kids, we’re putting a limit on that. Ten limited absences and then we still have a provision there for if they’re ill, if the doctor says they shouldn’t be in school is a legitimate reason to miss, family emergencies, those kind of things.”
High School Principal Mark Jacobs said it’s a hard thing to enforce because all the schools are different.
“With our current policy, the way it’s written, for excused absences, I think there’s a statement that says it’s up to the building level principal to decide what is excessive,” Jacobs said. “What is that? It’s really arbitrary and is that 10 days, is it 15 days? Because we do have a lot of students that will get excused for whatever reason and it’s really, really hard to sell that when we try to write a truancy ticket. To the judge, why are we even here, because the parents excused them. Well, you’re missing 40% of the school year, you’re failing all your classes. It’s a problem. We don’t have a single medical note, but they’re all excused. Obviously, we take into consideration when we get medical notes, things that are going on, those families that do a great job communicating. The reality is, they need to be here to be successful.”
Jacobs said that with the schedule changes from block to period scheduling and conversations amongst administrators over the last year, he feels the changes proposed to the attendance policy are another step in the right direction.
“I agree with all of that,” said School Board Member Tessa Allen.
“I think it makes it a lot cleaner,” said School Board Member Amber Vogt.
New attendance policy particulars
The new attendance policy places student absences into one of three categories: limited, unlimited, and student unaccounted for.
Under unlimited absences, the district recognizes and grants unlimited absences for the following reasons: illness or injury with a doctor’s excuse, in which a doctor or mid-level provider recommends that the student does not attend school; family emergencies, such as a death or serious injury; medical or dental appointments with a doctor’s written excuse; participation in school-sponsored activities; other reasons at administrator’s discretion, for example, special circumstances with prior approval or inclement weather.
Under limited absences, students will be allowed 10 absences per semester that can be excused by a parent or guardian for reasons such as illness, appointments, or other reasons at parent or guardian discretion. The district will follow this procedure in tracking and communicating with families regarding limited absences: after five limited absences from any given class or cumulative whole days in a semester, a letter will be sent home reminding parents of the district’s attendance policy, their statutory obligation, and the school’s obligation to report truancy; after eight limited absences in a semester, a follow-up phone call will be made to the parents; any absences beyond 10 limited absences will be treated as truant and the parent or guardian will be issued a truancy ticket.
Under students unaccounted for, these procedures apply to situations in which a student’s whereabouts are unknown, or if a student is skipping, but may also apply if the principal or superintendent determine that the absence is unexcused. When a student’s whereabouts are unknown, safety is the first concern, so the school will aggressively seek the student out. Immediately upon finding that a student is unaccounted for, the school secretary, principal, school resource officer, or superintendent will attempt to contact the parents by phone. When the student is located or returns to school, he or she will face grade-level appropriate consequences consistent with district discipline policies.
The second reading of the new policy is planned for the Dec. 13 board meeting.
