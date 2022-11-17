L-D school board amending attendance policy .jpg

In order to encourage regular school attendance, Lead-Deadwood School District officials are proposing a new attendance policy that limits students to 10 excused absences per semester. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

LEAD – Lead-Deadwood School District officials want students in seats and subsequently, have proposed a new attendance policy designed to encourage just that, limiting students to 10 excused absences per semester.

The Lead-Deadwood School Board heard first reading of the new policy Nov. 8.

