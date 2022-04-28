L-D prom moved up to Friday

LEAD —Due to the forecast and current winter storm watch for this weekend the Lead-Deadwood Prom and post prom activities will move to Friday. All scheduled times and venues for grand march, the dance, and post prom will remain the same as they would have in the original date.
