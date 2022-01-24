L-D One Act Play team stages ‘The Day the Internet Died’ Monday

DEADWOOD — A very real horror takes place in Ian McWenthy and Jason Pizzarello’s fictional play The Day the Internet Died: a grim world without wi-fi that students on the Lead-Deadwood One Act Play team will re-create at 6 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.
Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the comedic play depicts the pandemonium that sets in when one town’s internet goes down for an unthinkable amount of time – one week.
“The show is family friendly, and admission is free,” Lensegrav said. “This will be an excellent opportunity for our cast to have a run-through in front of an audience before competing later in the week at regionals.”
In a world that has become so dependent on the internet for shopping, mailing, posting pictures, and even dating, the consequences of the wi-fi failure and a world sans screens are grim.
“We choose it because, similar to our fall show, it offered a lot of unique characters that we thought that the kids could take and really have fun developing,” said Lensegrav.
The list of students and their roles in the play are as follows: Josh Adkins -- Mayor, Uncle Dave, Herbert, Announcer; Todd Locke – Buck, Guy, Isaac, Stan, Cole; Brooklyn DeNeui – Crowd, Harriet, Agness, Alicia, Maria; Corbin Vincent – Kurt, Mr. Timms, Bill; Mariana Pitlick – Nina, Joyce, Jules, Clarice, Carla, Tori; Briar Rose – Crowd, Jenny, Erica, Mindy; Kari Mollman -- Jess and Crew; Aiden Westling Floyd – Crew.
“As you can see from our cast list, we are asking a lot from our actors who need to switch characters sometimes in back-to-back scenes. It is definitely a challenge and I think that our cast has really stepped up to the plate to make each character distinct,” Lensegrav said. “With other extracurricular commitments, our numbers for this show are down a little bit from our fall performance, but we are so fortunate to once again have a very talented team. They make practices fun, and it has been a joy to see this show start to come together.”
Jones said the team has demonstrated great dedication.
“We gave each cast member multiple parts to play and they have risen to the challenge. This is a tough show to bring together because of the time constraints and practicing while our actors are also preparing for their final exams of the semester,” Jones said. “What has been memorable is that even through all these factors taking place, we have had wonderful, stress-relieving laugh attacks. We often leave the rehearsal in joyous tears.”
Jones said anyone who owns a cell phone and deals with technology daily will connect to this show.
“The jokes are aimed at all of us,” she said.
Rules surrounding the One Act competition make it quite a challenge for performers.
“In One Act, the maximum time that we can be on stage is 45 minutes. This includes setting the stage, performing the play, and then tearing everything down,” Lensegrav said. “For that set-up and tear-down aspect, it is important that we are organized and can make that as smooth as possible. Competition-wise, we will compete at regionals against six other area schools and from there two teams will advance to state which will be held in Rapid City this year.”
Lensegrav said the genre for this year’s competition is comedy.
“So come expecting to laugh,” she added. “While the play takes a comedic approach to how lives would be changed if the internet went away for a week, it does make you think about just how much we depend on the internet in our day-to-day lives.”
And if there’s one thing Jones would like to see audience members take away from the performance, it is this.
“To stop and take a breath, walk out into the fresh air, hear the birds chirping and turn off their cell phones,” she said. “To ignore Snapchat and Instagram and, oh wait, someone just sent me a video of the cutest kitten falling off a chair.”
Lensegrav said audience members are guaranteed to get a few laughs from the show.
“And our Monday night performance is just the ticket to make everyone’s least favorite day of the week a little better,” she said. “I couldn’t do this show without Amanda Schrier’s help. She has been instrumental in making everything come together and I am very lucky to get to work with her.”
