L-D in top two at recent robotics competition

LEAD — The Digger Robotics team was just short of bringing home first place honors at their most recent competition held at Canton High School, instead heading home with a hard-won second place finish among nearly two-dozen competitors.
Lead-Deadwood robotics instructor Duane Cunningham was impressed with the team’s effort, which wasn’t bad for a field of 22 teams and being the only West River representation.
“We made it to the final match and placed second,” he said.
The secret to the Diggers’ success?
“Driver control,” said Cunningham. “The kids that are driving the robots. That’s, by far, the main thing.”
Dawson Janke, Eli Heisinger, and Tyler Rohn were the drivers competing in Canton.
Cunningham attributed the fact that the students keep it simple as another secret to their success.
“Most of the other schools make their robot way too complicated, so there’s too many things that can go wrong,” he said. “Where, we’ve got a pretty simple design. It’s really dependable. They spent a lot more time building their robot, probably, and designing it than we did, but ours does what it needs to do and it doesn’t break down.”
Cunningham estimates the Lead-Deadwood Robotics Team spent a good 16 weeks developing their robot.
Cunningham said his goals for robotics are for the students to learn how to design and build something that is going to work correctly.
There are 18 Lead-Deadwood students in beginning robotics and nine in advanced robotics, for a total of 27 students. Each class is a yearlong endeavor.
The last semester of advanced robotics coursework focuses on drones.
“So we learn how to fly drones and then they actually have an opportunity to get a commercial drone license in Rapid,” Cunningham said. “They just go take the test. We cover all the curriculum in class. All they have to do is pay the money to take the test and have the commercial drone license.”
Cunningham said overall, the robotics curriculum’s focus is largely engineering.
“As far as designing the robot, based on what it has to do as far as the competition,” he said. “They’ll tell us what the competition is and then it’s up to us to build the best robot to score the most points.”
The competition parameters are the same for the entire year. The competition venues change.
“Every year, they have a new contest, so you have to start from scratch,” Cunningham said.
This year’s parameters resemble a sporting competition.
“It’s basically to put balls in a goal,” Cunningham said. “And at the same time, your opponent is taking balls out of the goal. So whoever ends up with the most balls in the goal at the end, wins. They’ll take in a ball and we’ll take it out. And they’ll put in a ball and we’ll take it out.”
Approximately 30 different schools in state that have teams
If win state, go to nationals in Indianapolis in April.
The Diggers’ next competition is Jan. 30 in Gillette, Wyo., where the team took first-place honors in 2020 among a field of 20-plus teams.
“We will be taking three robots to compete there,” Cunningham said. “The state contest, which we have qualified two robots for, will be held in Harrisburg at the end of February.”
Many students who complete the Digger robotics course go on to a myriad of different course-related careers.
“Some of them actually went into robotics in Watertown,” he said. “Some of them went into manufacturing, construction, because of what they learned. Welding. Lots of them went into welding. So pretty much, I would say, career tech, junior colleges, unless they went to School of Mines.”
