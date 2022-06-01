DEADWOOD — One thing hasn’t changed about Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic over the past 125 years— locals are dang glad to have their hometown hospital.
That said, it was a monumental day in Deadwood, as May 19 marked Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic Day, declared by Mayor David Ruth, Jr. and where officials celebrated not only the hospital’s 125th anniversary, but also honored the clinic’s 40th anniversary with a reception at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Tying it all together with a hospital history book, three years in the making, “The History of Healthcare in Lead and Deadwood” by Nicole Shiffrar, was the highly valued local institution’s 125th anniversary celebratory piece.
Groups such as the Sisters of the Holy Cross and Homestake Mining Co. established early hospitals in the Lead-Deadwood area.
The Deadwood hospital’s roots were set down Jan. 15, 1897, when the Benedictine Sisters purchased a former school in Deadwood, ultimately opening Deadwood St. Joseph’s Hospital on land that today is home to Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic.
In 1906, St. Joseph’s Hospital established the first School of Nursing program in the state of South Dakota.
“There were a lot of firsts throughout the years, and I think even today, the level of care here is just amazing. So many tourists and so many people that come through our doors just rave about the excellent care they receive at Deadwood Hospital. It seems like we’ve continued the tradition that the Benedictine Sisters had started with their outreach in 1897,” Shiffrar said.
On July 26, 1982, a new clinic, owned by Homestake Mine, opened on the St. Joseph campus and on May 18, 1983, the Deadwood Business Community purchased St. Joseph Hospital from the Benedictine Sisters and changed the name to Northern Hills General Hospital.
On Jan. 30, 1985, the Northern Hills General Hospital merged with Rapid City Regional Hospital.
In 2001, the clinic was purchased from Homestake Mine by Regional Hospital. Both entities are now known as Monument Health.
Fast forward to today, where Shiffrar works as an executive assistant to Mark Schmidt, president of Lead-Deadwood Hospital, frequently fielding questions about the hospital’s history from descendants of doctors and hospital workers tracing their family histories and history buffs who want to learn more about the hospital.
“They kind of handed me the reins and designated me ‘hospital historian,’” Shiffrar said.
Longtime local and Lead-Deadwood physician, Dr. Thomas Groeger, inspired Shiffrar to write the two-year task.
“It was supposed to be a six-page booklet,” Shiffrar said. “I kept finding more information. Dr. Groeger said, ‘Go for it.’”
The book is more than 100 pages and contains previously unpublished historic photos and accounts going back to the earliest days of the Black Hills Gold Rush in 1876.
“There is an extraordinary amount of caregivers and physicians that have been in this community for such a long time,” Shiffrar said. “It was really important for me to honor them. Everything the Benedictine Sisters did in their outreach in the beginning in 1897, their level of care was extraordinary, and the Deadwood hospital was looked upon as one of the best hospitals in the Northwest at the time, in 1897. This was the center of South Dakota back then, in the late 1800s, and it was a pretty rowdy place at the time. It was really neat to see the metamorphosis of health care from 1876 to even 1897.”
In doing her research, Shiffrar said she was pleasantly surprised with the connections between some of Deadwood’s more famous characters and health care.
“I found an article from the Deadwood Pioneer Times. Back in 1915, they had recorded a speech by Dr. Babcock, the doctor portrayed in the HBO series and he talked about the first hospital built in the Black Hills, which was in Deadwood,” Shiffrar said. “He and Seth Bullock had built the very first hospital. I was like, ‘Wow. That’s amazing.’”
Another nice surprise was discovering that Dr. Burnham’s daughter married W.E. Adams.
“And he had a private hospital in his home,” Shiffrar shared. “It was called Burnham Hospital in the late 1880s.”
Her brightest — and favorite — discovery regarding the Deadwood Hospital, specifically?
“I wish we still had them in hospitals today, is that they had a sunroom for patients to sit in,” Shiffrar said.
Capturing the significant progression and advances in healthcare over the past 125 years, Shiffrar said her book’s chronological presentation definitely portrays the evolution.
“Telling the story of the hospital in a timeline of years,” she said. “You can see the progression over time — the different remodels and things that have taken course over that 125 years. How it started and where it is today.”
The purpose of Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic, which, today, employs 105, is to help patients and communities live well by demonstrating trust, respect, compassion, community, and excellence.
“Since the book came out, I’ve realized how many people have a connection to Deadwood Hospital, whether they were born here, or family members had been treated here at some point. Or their family member or physicians, people that have worked here,” Shiffrar said. “There are a lot of people that have worked at this hospital, a lot of people that were born here. So there’s a lot of connections to this place that are very special to people. So I think that was really neat to be able to share the history and some of these stories with everybody that has that special connection to this hospital.”
Those interested in securing a copy of “The History of Healthcare in Lead and Deadwood” should stop by Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic.
