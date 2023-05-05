By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood High School choir will take the stage Sunday night alongside the 80s rock sensation, Foreigner.
The 25-member choir selected for the performance at the Deadwood Mountain Grand & Casino will sing the band’s iconic hit, I Want to Know What Love Is. Further, Foreigner will donate $500 to the choir for use for their program.
“It’s a wonderful thing that we’ve been doing for a lot of years now, in collaboration with the Grammy Foundation to raise awareness through music in the schools for music programs in the schools,” said Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein. “The kids get a chance to sing with the band and, obviously, the parents come out to see them doing that onstage with us. It’s a win/win night, all the way around. A great experience for them, but it’s also bringing awareness to the music programs in schools and how important they are. They’re often the first ones to get cut. It’s something we’ve been doing for awhile and kids love it, so it’s been great.”
Lead-Deadwood choir director Kari Owens said her choir was originally scheduled to perform with Foreigner in May 2020, but school was closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be a unique opportunity that other directors and high school singers don’t get,” Owens said.
Students have been rehearsing for the performance by learning the chorus to I Want to Know What Love Is, which they’ll sing six times.
“Probably half of the kids knew the song and band before,” Owens said.
Junior choir member Kaitlyn Martin said she is looking forward to behind-the-scenes set-up and seeing what happens backstage.
“It’ll be interesting in that aspect,” she said. “So, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”
How does junior choir member Jayda Hunter feel about the upcoming brush with stardom?
“It’s solid,” she said.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said school district officials are excited for another opportunity for their choir students to join in on the Foreigner concert in Deadwood.
“This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our kids and for Mrs. Owens,” he said. “The hallways have been buzzing with excitement since they found out. The students have been working hard and I’m sure it will be an amazing memory they can tell their friends and family about for years to come.”
Owens said the school is very appreciative of Foreigner’s donation to the school’s music program.
“$500 can help in a big way,” Owens said. “It can help kids go to festival choirs, honor choirs. We have three students that are going this summer and it’s going to be a little under $1,200 to go. It helps pay for pizza rehearsals, when I have to meet with kids during lunch. The money is definitely appreciated.”
As far as his own high school music experience, Bluestein said he started piano lessons when he was nine years old.
“So I’ve always had a background in classical music,” he said. “By the time I got to high school, I was getting into jazz. I did accompany one of the choirs in high school, accompanied on piano. I was starting to do some singing then, but my singing developed much later. I was also playing in band, doing experiments with jazz, taking private lessons. So, yeah, I was pretty active in music in high school.”
Bluestein has performed in Deadwood with Foreigner before and said he likes the history surrounding the area.
“It’s kind of a beautiful area, around there, just kind of a cool, tiny sort of a town,” Bluestein said. “It’s a beautiful, historic area around there.”
For Bluestein, the experience of singing with high school students is transformative.
“It takes me back to when I was that age and how important music was and how it was really forming so much of my identity, starting to become a musician and really starting to dip my toe into performing, and all the butterflies and excitement that goes along with that,” Bluestein said. “So I can kind of see that mirrored in the kids. They’re sort of discovering that in the earlier stages of life and for some of them, they might end up taking it or already, maybe already are, making appearances, and are considering a career in performing or music. So it’s nice to see that, as it’s blossoming.”
The number performed in the collaborative effort is I Want to Know What Love Is.
“It’s definitely the biggest hit the band ever had and it’s by far, the number one hit,” Bluestein said. “It’s sort of an international anthem known all over the world. The whole world knows that song. The message is beautiful. It has a beautiful message and transcends generations, in a way. It’s just got a universal message.”
Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager Susan Kightlinger said it’s always a pleasure to work with the local school.
“What an amazing opportunity for our kids,” she said.
