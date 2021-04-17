L-D grading scale under the microscope

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood High School’s grading scale may soon be more rewarding at the top and more forgiving at the bottom.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs addressed the Board of Education Tuesday regarding two proposed grading scales and is expected to bring the board a finalized version for consideration in May.
“This fall, we brought up the idea of changing the grading scale and the middle school is part of that conversation,” Jacobs said. “It was centered around two parts. One was moving towards a model, more simple than the traditional model, that secondary schools are using, two year schools are using, and what that track looks like, in scholarships, you name it.”
In exploring new options, Jacobs has spoken with teachers and the curriculum council.
“What we found out was the vast majority of the staff was on board with it,” Jacobs said. “The hold-up for a few of them on the bottom-end was the lower part of the scale, so, your D and F period. Looking at the research, we saw that it shows that about 64, 65% of attainment in a class is needed to move on, especially in those steps, when you’re moving from pre-algebra to algebra, from bio to chemistry, things like that. If you’re not getting at least 64, 65% of the material mastered, you probably shouldn’t be passing that class.”
Also examined was the percent of students in the 68-71% and the number of students who were failing and had to retake classes.
“And there was a good 10%, at least, every single grading period, quarter or semester, that would have passed that class,” Jacobs said. “And for us, 10% is huge, when you have 55 kids in a class. Conversations are ‘What are we doing? Are we holding these kids back by a couple percentage points?’ So I think this is a good model.”
Jacobs presented two models.
One, where 59% and below is an F.
“The other was centered more around the research model and 64%, 65% mastery. The teachers have voted on it. They’ve come to me multiple times. We’ve talked about it, I’m also going to be sending out a parent survey in the upcoming weeks, to see what their thoughts are, as well,” Jacobs said. “One of these two models is what I see, going forward next year.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt asked which model the teachers are preferencing,
so far.
“If I were leaning on one or the other, I would probably say the conversation would be more towards the 64% passing,” Jacobs said.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said procedurally, because the handbook is up for approval in June, approval of the new grading scale must be done before the end of the school year, for approval at the June board meeting and inclusion in the new handbook.
This is the current grading scale used at L-DHS: 100%, A+; 95-99%, A; 93-94%, A-; 91-92%, B+; 88-90%, B; 86-87%, B-; 84-85%, C+; 80-83%,C; 78-79%, C-‘ 76-77%, D+; 72-75%, D; 70-71% D-; 0-69%, F.
This is option one of the proposed new grading scale: 98-100% A+; 93-97%, A; 90-92%, A-; 88-89%, B+; 83-87%, B; 80-82%, B-;
78-79%,C+; 73-77%, C; 70-72%, C-; 68-69%, D+; 63-67%, D; 60-62%, D-; 0-59%, F
This is option two of the proposed new grading scale: 93-96%, A; 90-92%, A-; 87-89%, B+; 83-86%, B; 80-82%, B-; 77-79%, C+; 73-76%, C; 70-72%, C-; 68-69%, D+; 66-67%, D; 64-65%, D-; 0-63%, F.
