Budget
LEAD — Navigating a construction environment, the Lead-Deadwood School District has managed to stay within budget on the $4.7 million Lead-Deadwood Elementary School construction project.

“Our picture looks pretty good,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person in his update to the school board Sept. 13. “I don’t want to paint an overly rosy picture, but we’re on track to be a little bit under budget. Cross our fingers. That doesn’t happen a whole lot, but it’s looking pretty good.”

