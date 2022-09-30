LEAD — Navigating a construction environment, the Lead-Deadwood School District has managed to stay within budget on the $4.7 million Lead-Deadwood Elementary School construction project.
“Our picture looks pretty good,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person in his update to the school board Sept. 13. “I don’t want to paint an overly rosy picture, but we’re on track to be a little bit under budget. Cross our fingers. That doesn’t happen a whole lot, but it’s looking pretty good.”
The project consists of an update to the school cafeteria, kitchen and adjoining classrooms. With an overall budget of $4,740,533, approximately $1 million will come from capital funding in the form of cash; $3,094,887 will come from capital outlay certificates in the form of financing; and $645,646 in ESSER funding was utilized.
“A couple of things, I want to draw your attention to. When I look at budgets, I always like to look at the bottom line first. In this district, we look at our transfer from capital outlay, basically what’s going to happen with our fund balance. Are revenues and expenditures going to meet up? There are two numbers here that can give you an idea of the health of the overall budget.”
Construction contingency, budgeted cost to complete, $135,000 and the overall project balance, $143,935, were two numbers Person pointed out for discussion.
“Of our original contingency fund, if you will, of about $213,000, we have $135,000 left and that is unforeseen things — change orders that have been coming up throughout the project, for instance,” Person said. “We feel like we’re in pretty good shape. Everything’s been demoed, concrete’s been torn up, those are the big places where you get the big surprises.”
In regard to the overall project balance, Person said that is basically money that is unallocated.
“When we started this project, we had a budget and when we bid the project, we were trying to fit everything into that budget, if you recall, we were a million dollars over. Then we ended up finding, through a lot of hard work, $1.2 million. That’s where we ended up with a little extra unencumbered money was because we ended up finding just a little more than we needed.”
