By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD/DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood economy has been growing significantly over the last few years, and Deadwood Lead Executive Director Emma Garvin said she expects even more growth in 2023.
Deadwood’s growth continues to be in the hotel and motel sector, according to taxable sales figures, Garvin said. In 2021 Deadwood saw $70.2 million in taxable sales for all hotels, motels, campgrounds, and bunkhouse-type lodging facilities. That number jumped to $73.8 million in 2022. Over the last four years those numbers have spiked, as in 2019 hotel and motel taxable sales were at $58 million, during the year most business owners described as strong in sales.
Retail sales in Deadwood have also been strong across all sectors, including building materials, general merchandise, grocery, apparel, and eating and drinking establishments. The strongest portion of retail trade in Deadwood continues to be miscellaneous retail, which includes drug stores, liquor, jewelry and gift shop sales. Those taxable sales dipped just slightly from $26.3 million in 2021 to $25.2 million in 2022, but they have increased over the last four years from just over $15.9 million in 2019.
Drinking establishment sales have decreased in Deadwood, from close to $21.5 million in taxable sales in 2021, to $18.8 million in 2022. However, Deadwood has seen some taxable sales growth in building materials, which were at $5.3 million in 2021, compared to $5.6 million in 2022. That shows slow and steady growth, Garvin said, since in 2019 those numbers were down to $3 million.
The highest retail trade growth has been in Lead, Garvin said, where taxable sales have grown steadily since 2019. In fact, Garvin said Lead’s highest retail trade sector growth has been in miscellaneous retail, which includes drug stores, jewelry stores, gift shops, and liquor stores. In 2021, Garvin said those taxable sales were at $13.7 million. But in 2022 they jumped to $15.9 million.
“We blew it out of the water,” she said.
The second-highest taxable sales in the retail trade sector were in grocery sales, though Garvin said those dipped slightly with $14.8 million in taxable sales in 2021 and $14.4 million in 2022. Those numbers compare to 2019 taxable sales of $11.7 million. Despite the decrease in recent years, Garvin said she expects grocery numbers to grow.
“We will see that continue to grow just with the residential and commercial growth that we know is happening in Lead,” Garvin said.
Building materials have also been growing in taxable sales, although rising costs brought a decrease in sales in 2022. But Garvin said $3.7 million in sales in 2019 compare to $4.4 million in 2022. In 2021, those building material sales were even higher, at $5.7 million.
Lead hotels and motels are also seeing steady growth in taxable sales. In 2019 Lead’s taxable sales in that category were at $3.1 million. But by 2022 those numbers had doubled to $6.2 million.
“That is tremendous,” Garvin said. “Having the Hampton Inn here is really incredible and certainly adding to that.”
Garvin said much of the building sales increase in Lead can be attributed to the Sanford Underground Research Facility, and the 200 employees who work there, along with the number of contractors who are living in Lead for extended periods.
“That has been a pretty significant worker increase for Lead,” she said. “Then you look at Thyssen Mining, and they do a great job of keeping their guys based in the communities they are working in. Their guys are buying groceries and shopping in Lead. So there definitely has been an impact. It’s going to continue to have huge economic implications over the next 10 years. The number of bodies that work in Lead is probably going to increase by another 200, which is huge for a small town.”
But Garvin said that growth will also add to housing demand problems in the Lead-Deadwood area, something the Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corporation has been working with local contractors and governments to solve. Specifically, she said the organization has been working with developers and cities to explore options for tax increment finance districts and other incentives in order to create affordable, market rate, and high-end housing options in the area, in proportion to the results of a housing study that was done in early 2022.
“We feel very well positioned to move forward,” Garvin said about creating more housing options. “It’s just bridging the gap between what the developers can fund, what the city can do with some TIFs, and getting all of that in place. It takes time and we’re doing that now.”
All of that growth only means more business in Lead and Deadwood, and Garvin said she gets calls on a regular basis from out-of-state business owners who want to relocate here.
“I think it is going to really bring our little town back to life and maybe we will continue to see all of these little shops pop up on Main Street and around town,” she said. “There will be new and different things come in that maybe we haven’t seen before.”
One example Garvin shared is a couple who has been inquiring about opening a sporting goods store in Lead to cater to the local community.
“You can’t run to Scheels if your kid needs a shin guard before practice, and it would be really nice to run into a small store that is local and dedicated to serving the local community,” she said.
However, attracting business to Lead can also be a challenge because of the lack of space.
“In Lead it’s almost getting harder to find spaces for businesses to go other than office space,” she said. “We’ve got a couple of office spaces that are still available, but if you’re talking any kind of retail or restaurant, it’s getting trickier because of the lack of inventory.”
In addition to taxable sales impact in separate communities, other economic indicators show that the cities of Deadwood, Lead, and Central City also saw $22.5 million in building permit receipts. There were about 40 homes for sale per month in the three communities in 2022, with an average asking price of more than $500,000. There were about 12 new business in the area last year, with a revolving loan impact of about $1.5 million.
