L-D Community Fund looking for volunteers, partners

LEAD — With just over $69,000 given out into the community, the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund is working to make a difference, one non-profit at a time.
Established in 2010, the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund, also known as the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation was established as a local arm of the S.D. Community Foundation. Its local mission is to support area cultural, charitable, recreational and educational organizations, as well as individuals living within the boundaries of the Lead-Deadwood School District through donations, gifts and grants. As an endowment fund, local donors make contributions to the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund and those funds are invested at the state level. As the fund builds value each year, the local foundation gives grant monies to local non-profit organizations.
Over the years the group has supported a variety of local groups, including the Twin City Clothing Center, the Twin City Animal Shelter, the Little Digger Gym Ratz, youth football, post prom committees, a robotics club, and more. Items purchased include basketballs, volleyballs, operations and startup costs for organizations, providing healthy activities for youth in the community, and more.
First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund board member Jasmine McCauley said the point of the foundation is to support the community as a whole. With that goal in mind, the foundation strives to stretch grant dollars to as many organizations as possible.
“We live in this community and we’re all locals,” McCauley said. “We love to see the groups that are involved, whether it’s the free store or the animal shelter or whatever. We all need those things in our community and it’s hard for those kinds of groups to survive without some sort of help. We try to be that arm that is able to give back locally within the community to serve the needs and continue to grow. That’s our main goal. Most importantly, that’s what we stand for is making sure we take care of the place we live in.”
Lately, McCauley said the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund has had its own need for volunteers who are willing to help with the overall community mission. The group would like to add more community-minded people to its board, and they need help with fundraising activities. It’s biggest fundraiser of the year is the annual chili feed that is held in the spring, which features businesses and individuals vying for the coveted title of People’s Choice and best chili award, as well as a silent auction and raffle. That event is also where the Foundation presents its annual grant awards.
Other possible fundraisers include an outreach event in the Fall that gets local businesses involved. In the past the group has also sold bricks at Mountaintop, to give donors a permanent and lasting legacy at Lead-Deadwood High School. Ultimately, board member Deb Heupel said the group wants to build a larger endowment that can be used perpetually to help the community.
“We want to see the board continue to be active in the community,” she said. “It’s a good reminder of what we stand for and what we do.”
“It’s a pretty chill group for the most part,” McCauley said of current board members Heupel, Tom Adams, Oz Enderby, Nick Herman, Dave Ruth, Charlie Strubel, and Matt Zietlow. The group meets once a month at Lead-Deadwood High School, with the next meeting scheduled for March 7.
In addition to volunteers, the Foundation is also looking for business partners who want to work with them to make a lasting impression on the community.
“In a perfect world we would have a partnership with at least one other community business and we thought about doing a challenge,” Heupel said. “If we can raise $20,000, then this other business would match us that $20,000. We’re kind of moving at a snails pace most recently and we need to come up with a partnership.”
