L-D Community Fund looking for volunteers, partners
LEAD — With just over $69,000 given out into the community, the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund is working to make a difference, one non-profit at a time.

Established in 2010, the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund, also known as the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation was established as a local arm of the S.D. Community Foundation. Its local mission is to support area cultural, charitable, recreational and educational organizations, as well as individuals living within the boundaries of the Lead-Deadwood School District through donations, gifts and grants. As an endowment fund, local donors make contributions to the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund and those funds are invested at the state level. As the fund builds value each year, the local foundation gives grant monies to local non-profit organizations.

