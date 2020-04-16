L-D Community Foundation grants nearly $10K

DEADWOOD — Even faced with the possibility of a $10,000 fundraising shortfall for the coming year since their main fundraising component, the annual chili feed, has been postponed, the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation (LDCF) forged ahead, awarding $9,750 in grants to nearly 20 non-profit recipients.
This year’s grant include: Historic Homestake Opera House, $500; Black Hills Mining Museum, $500; Teen Court, $500; Northern Hills Alliance for Children, $500; Twin City Animal Shelter, $500; Deadwood Alive, $500; Lead Deadwood Youth Football and Cheer, $500; Northern Hills Community Band, $250; Deadwood History Inc., $750; Clothe a Kid, $750; Lab Homestake Visitor Center, $500; Good Shepherd Clinic, $500; Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, $500; Lead-Deadwood Arts Center Urban Art Project, $500; Lead Deadwood High School Robotics Club, $1,000; CASA, $500; Boys and Girls Club, $500; Twin City Clothing Store, $500.
“We have awarded grants to many local entities that do so many positive activities for our community,” Leikvold said. “There is a lot of need and we are just trying to address some of that need.”
The goal of the grant distribution is for them to go to nonprofit organizations that have 501c(3) status within the Lead-Deadwood School District. Groups that involve the youth are given priority.
Founded in 2010, the LDCF is a non-profit organization designed to support area cultural, charitable, recreational, and educational organizations, as well as individuals living within the boundaries of the Lead-Deadwood School District.
The LDCF is a permanent endowment fund held with the South Dakota Community Foundation. These funds are invested with a small percentage, 4.5%, made available each year for the board of directors to distribute if they see fit.
The LDCF board meets twice a year to consider applications and organizations submitting grant applications must include matching funds, cash or in-kind.
