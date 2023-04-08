L-D citizens ask for youth activities director

LEAD — A community activities director for Lead and Deadwood would provide consistency in youth programming, streamline communication efforts, and help ensure that all kids in the two towns have access to the same opportunities, a group of parents and volunteers told members of the Lead City Commission, Monday.
Chad Blair, representing the Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy Group, presented the idea for both communities to create a joint position that would be responsible for overseeing the development of youth programming and serve as a central point of contact. Specifically, he said the director would develop relationships with key stakeholders such as school officials, city officials, facility directors, coaches and parents; understand the needs and issues facing community youth such as programming, transportation, facility availability, money and difficult home lives; write grants and find funding opportunities; and report back to the cities of Lead and Deadwood. Currently, Blair said volunteers often shoulder these responsibilities for a variety of different youth activities.
“This does not provide for long-term stability and consistency,” he said. “There is little show of support at events from parents, community members, other students and faculty. There is disorganization and little cross support amongst existing organizations, and there is a general lack of effort for the growth of our youth. It is for these reasons that we implore the cities of Lead and Deadwood to create a full-time position for a community activities director.”
Blair proposed that creating the city position that is funded by tax dollars could go a long way toward consistency and improving programs that already exist in the area. His proposal called for a starting salary of $60,000 to $70,000 per year, plus a budget of between $200,000 to $250,000, to pay for transportation, equipment expenses, promotional expenses, training and more. Funding sources, he said, could come from the gaming and mining industry, tax incremental financing (TIF) funds, business improvement district (BID) funds, third penny sales tax (BBB) dollars, and non-essential school district funds, with sponsorships, grants and donations to supplement the budget.
“Funding a new position isn’t a decision to be taken lightly,” he said. “But investing in our youth is one of the most important things that we can do as a community with measurable, short term and long term benefits.”
He pointed out that youth who are involved in extracurricular activities are less likely to commit juvenile crimes, reducing the load on law enforcement and court costs. He also said youth who are involved build important skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, strong mental health, and more to become successful, productive members of society.
Lead Mayor Ron Everett asked for the cities of Lead and Deadwood to form a committee that would include stakeholders from the Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy group and other interested persons, as well as Commissioner Kayla Klein and representatives from the Deadwood City Commission.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions, both pro and con,” he said. “So we would like to see some of that discussed before our budget process, so we can decide where we want to go.
“I sympathize with every one of you,” Everett continued, addressing a room full of volunteer coaches and youth activity organizers. “In my whole life I’ve been a volunteer. I have done what you’re doing.”
Additionally, Everett used the opportunity to mention the Handley Recreation Center, and announce its need for board members and volunteers to help with youth activities.
Commissioners unanimously agreed with the idea to form a committee and address the issue of youth programming in the two cities.
“I really appreciate your commitment,” Klein said. “You can tell there is a room full of individuals who have a servant’s heart. You have all showcased your volunteer and commitment to children in this community. I just want to say thank you so much. I am dedicated to helping this process in any way I can because I think it’s very vital.”
