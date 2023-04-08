L-D citizens ask for youth activities director

LEAD — A community activities director for Lead and Deadwood would provide consistency in youth programming, streamline communication efforts, and help ensure that all kids in the two towns have access to the same opportunities, a group of parents and volunteers told members of the Lead City Commission, Monday.

Chad Blair, representing the Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy Group, presented the idea for both communities to create a joint position that would be responsible for overseeing the development of youth programming and serve as a central point of contact. Specifically, he said the director would develop relationships with key stakeholders such as school officials, city officials, facility directors, coaches and parents; understand the needs and issues facing community youth such as programming, transportation, facility availability, money and difficult home lives; write grants and find funding opportunities; and report back to the cities of Lead and Deadwood. Currently, Blair said volunteers often shoulder these responsibilities for a variety of different youth activities.

