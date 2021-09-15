LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting a group of hookers this week — rug hookers, that is.
From 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, the arts center will hold an open house reception and live demonstration to commemorate its rug hooking display. The display will hang in the arts center through October.
Valerie Begeman, of Rapid City said the exhibit features work from 12 different rug hookers from Lead, Nemo, Rapid City, Hot Springs, and other Black Hills communities. The artists are members of the Mount Rushmore Rug Hookers Social Club.
Rug hooking is an ancient artform and craft, which has artisans using a tool that resembles a crochet hook to loop strips of wool fabric through a linen base to create a variety of designs. The craft can be traced all the way back to ancient Egypt. But the craft really took off when it migrated to Scotland, and then later to the Canadian provinces. There it was viewed more as a necessity rather than an artform, since the hooked rugs would be used at the doorways, in the dining halls, and throughout the house before finally landing in the chicken coop. Because the rugs are traditionally made from wool strips of fabric, they were often used to keep warm.
“If you ever saw the Christmas picture of a family in the bobsled sleigh, and there is a quilt over their laps, it was probably not a quilt but it was probably a hooked rug,” Begeman said. “They also used them on the hearth in front of the fire, because wool is a natural flame retardant.”
Begeman, who has been hooking rugs since 2006, travels the country to give demonstrations and classes about the artform. She designs her own patterns, and frequently helps others with patterns.
“There are an unlimited amount of patterns you can buy,” she said.
One of those patterns was recently designated as the official South Dakota hooked rug, and will be presented to Gov. Kristi Noem during the next legislative session in January. The designation happened when Begeman reached out to legislator Helene Duhammel, who approved it through the governor’s office. When the rug is donated it will be displayed at the state capitol.
“The state has all kinds of official things like desserts and birds and bugs,” Begeman said. “We thought we needed an official rug.”
