An “A” for effort and an “A+” for attendee satisfaction. The Lead-Deadwood All-School Reunion Celebration played to a packed house Saturday, as the picnic and band portions of the event were moved inside from Mountain Top, due to rain. The parade, though, went off without a hitch and 65 entries, including 24 classic cars made their way down Lead’s Main Street at 11 a.m. sharp. Golddigger smiles, Deadwood Bear hugs, and memory making abounded, landing event planners, who have been working for two years to stage the event, an overall A+. Purchase photos and more at bhpioneer.com. Click on Buy Photos on the menu bar.
