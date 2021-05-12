Kyle man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious in Lead while intoxicated pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Marcel E. Boyd, 35, of Kyle, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 7 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, in which he allegedly attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth. The charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Court documents say on March 23 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Lead police were advised of a female caller who stated she was running from a male subject, later identified as Boyd, at 602 Miners Ave.
The victim told police her boyfriend was in jail and that his friend, who she only knew by the name of Marcel, and his family were at her house when Boyd began to act strangely. The victim alleged that Boyd picked up her puppy and began to act aggressively toward it.
When the victim turned away from Boyd, he allegedly grabbed her from behind and began strangling her. The victim alleged she lost consciousness two times.
The victim was able to fight back, escape from Boyd, and left the house.
When the victim got outside, she allegedly saw Boyd’s family leaving in their vehicle. When the altercation began, the family — Boyd’s wife and three daughters — disappeared and left Boyd there.
When police made contact with Boyd in the victim’s residence, he allegedly had a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, very unsteady balance, and heavily slurred speech.
When police asked Boyd to identify himself, he allegedly would not speak to them or identify himself.
While looking around the area of the house Boyd was in, police noticed two marijuana grinders on a coffee table in the living room and a three-quarters empty liter bottle of vodka and a can of beer.
Boyd was arrested and taken to jail.
The victim told police she had only seen Boyd drinking alcohol and she was not sure how much he drank.
When police attempted to get a breath test from Boyd, the were unsuccessful as he turned his head away both times they tried.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald indicates Boyd was previously convicted of a felony: first-degree burglary, in Tripp County Oct. 23, 2008.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Boyd remains in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office on $1,000 bond and on a parole detainer.
Boyd is due back in court May 25.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.