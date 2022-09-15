STURGIS — There will be a five-way race for an opening as Fourth Circuit Judge in the Nov. 8 election.
Current Judge Kevin Krull said he submitted his resignation to South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen on June 8.
“For both personal and professional reasons, I thought it was best that I resign,” Krull said Wednesday. His last day will be Dec. 8.
In response to Krull’s decision, the South Dakota Judicial Qualifications Commission sent notice about the vacancy to all attorneys who are members of the State Bar of South Dakota.
There are now five lawyers vying for the job of what is dubbed Position D in the Fourth Circuit. There are four judges in the Fourth Circuit. They hold positions referred to as Position A, B, C and D.
Those who will be on the November ballot for Position D include Tina M. Hogue, Chad R. Callahan, Jennifer Tomac, John H. Fitzgerald, and David V. Natvig.
South Dakota circuit court judges are elected once every eight years.
Candidate Jennifer Tomac explained the process this way: “Most judges initially take the bench by governor appointment. This is because if a sitting judge retires in a non-election year, their seat is filled by the governor and then, if the judge wants to continue in their role, they must run for election in the next judicial election year,” she said.
“However, at that point they are running as an incumbent and, historically, most attorneys are hesitant to run against a sitting judge. As a result, the vast majority of judicial elections end up being uncontested,” Tomac said.
Governor Kristi Noem appointed Krull to the Fourth Circuit judgeship on Aug. 15, 2019, after the retirement of Judge Gordon Swanson.
Krull previously was Meade County state’s attorney.
In addition to submitting his resignation, Krull also had to file paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office because his name was already on the ballot for the general election. That withdrawal notice was filed on July 5.
Krull’s withdrawal meant potential candidates had a little over one month to file nominating petitions. The deadline for filing was Aug. 9.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website listing candidates for the judgeship, Callahan’s petition was received on July 7, followed by Tomac on July 25, Natvig on July 27, Hogue on July 29 and Fitzgerald on Aug. 10.
Because the deadline was Aug. 9, the question arose as to was Fitzgerald’s petition received in time for him to be on the November ballot.
Suzanne R. Wetz, State Election Coordinator in the Secretary of State’s office, said the receipt date listed on the Secretary of State’s website for Fitzgerald’s petition denotes the date their office received the petitions in the mail.
For this race, state law directs that petitions be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office by the second Tuesday in August (Aug. 9 this year) or mailed by registered mail by that date and time.
“In this instance, our office received Mr. Fitzgerald’s petitions on August 10th, yet he complied with the statute as they were sent via registered mail on August 8th. As he met the guidelines set forth in statute, Mr. Fitzgerald will appear as a candidate on the General Election ballot,” Wetz said.
Candidates for judge are elected every eight years, but seldom is there are race for the position. Tomac said it’s been 16 years since the residents of the Fourth Judicial Circuit have had the opportunity to elect a circuit court judge.
Registered voters in Meade, Butte, Lawrence, Dewey, Perkins, Harding, Corson, and Zeibach counties are eligible to vote for Fourth Circuit Judge.
Judicial elections are nonpartisan meaning candidates do not (and cannot) represent a political party.
The three other judges in the Fourth Circuit will be on the November ballot, but unopposed. They include Eric J. Swan for Position A, Michael W. Day for Position B, and Michelle Palmer Comer for Position C.
