DEADWOOD — Although the number of registered cars was down for this year’s Kool Deadwood Nites, it was hard to tell, judging by the amount of traffic and attendees in town, as the event provided for a red-hot retail weekend, drawing thousands of visitors into bars, restaurants, hotels, and sidewalks, and, of course Main Street for the free concerts. Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad said Saturday there were 615 cars registered thus far this year. “Which is about 15% less than our 2019 numbers,” he added. “All things considered I feel this is a strong showing for the event.”
