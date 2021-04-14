BELLE FOURCHE –– Incumbents Tara Knapp and Nita Justice, along with Greg Krajewski bagged the three open Belle Fourche School Board seats Tuesday.
Knapp received 719 votes, Justice received 619, Krajewski got 377, Lee Capp garnered 350, and Lori Tokley got 336.
Of Belle Fourche’s 3,402 active registered voters, 2,401voted in the school board election.
“I really think that it was a great voter turnout,” Knapp said, adding that she believed the city election helped reel in more voters for the school board.
Knapp said she felt good about the results.
“I’m happy to see that myself and Nita (Justice), the incumbents made it back in,” she said. “I think that will be good for the board overall.”
Repeated attempts to reach Justice were not returned.
Krajewski said he’s excited for the opportunity and grateful for the community’s support.
“First off, I would like to thank all Belle Fourche citizens who went out to vote today,” he said. “Our community needs engaged citizens who want an elected body that represents their values and concerns. Secondly, I look forward to working with the other Belle Fourche School Board members to accomplish a great deal on behalf of all parents, teachers, and children. God bless America, the state of South Dakota, and our great city, Belle Fourche.”
Tokley offered well wishes to the winners.
“I want to extend my congratulations to the winners and wish them the best of luck on the school board,” she said.
Capp said that while he did not win a seat on the board, he’s pleased with the result.
“I’m really pleased at the turnout; it was a really important election for Belle Fourche,” he said. “I think that those that were elected will do a good job.”
