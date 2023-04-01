Klunder American Legion District One Legionnaire of the Year

SPEARFISH — At the Spearfish American Legion Post 164 January monthly meeting, Kevin Klunder was nominated as the Post Legionnaire of the Year. During the March 25 District One meeting, Klunder was selected as the American Legion District One Legionnaire of the Year. He will be one of the eight Legionnaires of the Year 2023 going to the Department level. The winner will be announced at the American Legion Department Convention in Oacoma, June 9-11.
Klunder is an active American Legion Spearfish Post 164 member, the Post 164 Children & Youth chairman, and a member of the Spearfish Veterans Honor Guard. He renders honors at funerals at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood, Whitewood, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche. He helps provide Flag Etiquette programs in schools. On Veterans Day, he participates in the Veterans in the Classroom program for the kindergarteners at Mountain View Elementary School and first graders at West Elementary, in May. He also helps with five Memorial Day ceremonies in Beulah, Wyo.; The Little Dane Church, St. Onge Cemetery, Whitewood, and Spearfish Rose Hill Cemetery. This year, he also came to the school board reception for the American Legion South Dakota Department Educator of the Year’s reception for Brandy Vavrusska. On Flag Day, he helped with a flag etiquette program at Sandstone Assisted Living to recognize three veterans living in that facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.