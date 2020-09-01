BELLE FOURCHE — The Kling Road civil trial continued Monday in Belle Fourche after a seven-month hiatus.
After what was originally scheduled as a two-day trial in January, when only a fraction of the arranged witnesses testified due to the detail of information required to be conveyed, the trial was pushed to April. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic took over the nation, the case was pushed to this week. Monday was the first day and it is scheduled to continue today and Wednesday.
For more than two years, the Kling Road vacation has been up in the air and the matter is again before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer to decide if the Butte County Commission’s Feb. 6, 2018, decision to vacate the road was appropriate.
The issue arose after the Butte County Commissioners unanimously voted Feb. 6, 2018, to vacate one-and-one-half miles of Kling Road and bridge, located approximately six miles west of Belle Fourche, citing safety and financial concerns. The vacation of a road removes the public interest in a county road right-of-way, closing it for public use and relinquish the property to the abutting property owners.
Dozens of community members spoke against the action, pleading with the commission to consider alternatives during both a Jan. 11, 2018, public hearing and the commission’s Feb. 6, 2018, deliberations.
The commission approved a petition from Chris Kling, a rancher who lives just yards from the road and bridge, for the vacation of the county road and section line following the June 2017 closing of the bridge due to its decrepit, unsafe condition.
On March 27, 2018, Abby Olson, Ben Blake, and Jodi Massie, who live in the vicinity of the closed road, filed an appeal to the commission’s decision. The appellants disagree with the commission’s decision to vacate, calling it arbitrary and unreasonable.
The majority of Monday’s testimony was dominated by Butte County Commissioner Kim Richards who testified for approximately five-and-one-half hours. The lion’s share of Richards’ testimony recounted his five-year tenure on the commission and the county’s persistent struggle with a backlog of rapidly degrading bridges and very limited financial means with which to battle the predicament.
Richards said the decision to close the Kling Road Bridge and vacate Kling Road was a difficult decision, but the only option available to the five-member commission. He said the county highway department’s annual budget regularly required supplementation just to keep up with the minimum amount of operational expenses.
“(The decision to vacate was the) only decision available to us, as far as I’m concerned,” Richards said.
A 2015 engineering study of the county’s roads and bridges found that roughly 30% of the nearly 100 bridges in the county were in poor or worse condition. At that time, the county began maintaining a five-year road plan. The plan included a running list of bridges expected to be potentially closed at the end of each structure’s useful life.
Richards said that due the age and condition of the Kling Road Bridge, combined with available detour routes, contributed to the structure being classified as “low priority” and placed on the potential closure list.
Nearly seven hours into the day’s hearing, Massie and Olson testified, for 15 minutes and one hour, respectively. The two shared similar sentiments related to their dissatisfaction of the commission’s decision. They cited increased travel time, concerns about limited access for emergency vehicles, and a general feeling of dismissal from the commission when questioned about potential resolutions, such as replacing the closed bridge with metal culverts.
The trial was set to resume at 9 a.m. today. See Wednesday’s edition of the Black Hills Pioneer for further updates.
At this time, it is unclear when a verdict can be expected.
