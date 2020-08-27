Kling Rd. civil trial resumes Monday in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Kling Road civil trial is back on the court’s docket and set to resume Monday morning at the Butte County Courthouse in Belle Fourche.
After what was originally scheduled as a two-day trial, when only a fraction of the arranged witnesses testified due to the length of information required to be conveyed, the trial was pushed to April. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic took over the nation, the case was pushed to Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
For more than two years, Kling Road vacation has been up in the air and the issue is again before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer to decide if the Butte County Commission’s decision to vacate the road was appropriate.
The issue arose after the Butte County Commissioners unanimously voted Feb. 6, 2018, to vacate one-and-one-half miles of Kling Road and bridge, located approximately six miles west of Belle Fourche, citing safety and financial concerns. The vacation of a road removes the public interest in a county road right-of-way, closing it for public use and relinquish the property to the abutting property owners.
Dozens of community members spoke against the action, pleading with the commission to consider alternatives during both a Jan. 11, 2018, public hearing and the commission’s Feb. 6, 2018, deliberations.
The commission approved a petition from Chris Kling, a rancher who lives just yards from the road and bridge, for the vacation of the county road and section line following the June 2017 closing of the bridge due to its decrepit, unsafe condition.
Throughout the process, community members voiced concerns that the closure of the road would affect their livelihoods, especially the ranchers who depend on traveling freely to and from Belle Fourche. Some opponents complained that routes around the closure would add an additional 2-20 miles one-way to their travels.
The trial began Jan. 21-22 with approximately 13 people in the audience, not including court staff, attorneys, commissioners, and those involved in the case. The case had more than 5,000 pages of documents provided from the discovery process, amounting to more than 400 exhibits.
The trial will resume at 8 a.m. Monday and is currently slated to run through Wednesday.
Attorneys John Frederickson and Dylan Wilde represent the appellants while Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt and Bob Morris represent the commission, and Max Main and Kellen Willert represent Chris Kling.
