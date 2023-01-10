Klein working to be smart with city marketing funds .jpg

This billboard, located along Highway 385, is one of two that the city currently pays for.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — About $10,000 that once paid for billboards advertising the city of Lead can and should be re-directed toward digital marketing efforts to promote tourism, Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein said.

During the regular city commission meeting Jan. 3, Klein reported that during the commission’s budget discussions in August she pledged to find a better use for $10,500 that paid for billboards along eastbound Interstate 90 near Beulah, Wyo., and south on Highway 385 near the Steel Wheel Campground. Klein said the funds should be re-allocated to market the Lead community and event participation, and she has been working with Lead-based Mile Up Marketing to get ideas for the best way to make that happen.

