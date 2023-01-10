LEAD — About $10,000 that once paid for billboards advertising the city of Lead can and should be re-directed toward digital marketing efforts to promote tourism, Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein said.
During the regular city commission meeting Jan. 3, Klein reported that during the commission’s budget discussions in August she pledged to find a better use for $10,500 that paid for billboards along eastbound Interstate 90 near Beulah, Wyo., and south on Highway 385 near the Steel Wheel Campground. Klein said the funds should be re-allocated to market the Lead community and event participation, and she has been working with Lead-based Mile Up Marketing to get ideas for the best way to make that happen.
“The chamber already does a lot of business with Mile Up,” Klein said. “They have come up with some proposals to help build traffic and have stuck within that $10,500 budget for 2023. I think it’s a good re-allocation of those funds.”
Klein stressed that the idea is still a work in progress, and she hopes to have a specific proposal to present to commissioners very soon. She reported that she is working with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission to combine efforts for marketing Lead to visitors.
“Having those three entities work together seems to make sense to increase our traffic,” she said.
Mayor Ron Everett said he supports the effort, since the marketing will supplement efforts by the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, and the city will have more control over how the dollars are spent.
Commissioner Steve Stewart agreed, saying the digital marketing campaign will allow the city to track numbers and success, whereas there are no tracking mechanisms for billboard advertising. Klein confirmed that the marketing plan includes analytical reports to track traffic on the city and chamber websites.
