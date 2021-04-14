LEAD — Kayla Klein was a clear winner in the Lead City Commission race, while Roger Thomas was just two votes ahead of Dustin Heupel to win the second commissioner’s seat.
With 337 ballots cast, voter turnout was at about 17% of the registered voters in Lead. Of those ballots, Klein received 224 votes, or 38%; Thomas received 183, or 31.1% of the vote; and Heupel received 181, or 30.7% of the vote.
Klein, who was relaxing at home with close friends and family when she received the election results, said she was eager to go to work for the citizens of Lead.
“I’m just ecstatic,” she said. “I could not be happier. This is something I really wanted and I’m just really looking forward to serving the community of Lead.”
Some of the first issues Klein hopes to tackle on the commission include examining infrastructure needs to meet increasing population and considering what she calls “outward facing” changes to make Lead more attractive for locals and visitors alike.
“I will just really try to help make Lead the best Lead it can be,” she said.
Heupel, who spoke with the Pioneer immediately after receiving the election results, said he will consider asking for a recount.
“I feel like maybe I shouldn’t, because I always felt that was somebody being a sore loser,” he said. “But if it’s that close, I don’t know exactly what I’ll do. I’m excited. There will be another seat opening and I will look forward to the next opportunity that comes available. I will still definitely be involved in all of the city commission meetings, as I have been for the last 10 years. I’ll speak my piece from the audience side and the commission can do with it what they want.”
Thomas said he is happy with the election results, but he acknowledged that a recount may be necessary.
“It is a close race, and it’s a lot closer than expected,” he said. “Congratulations to Kayla and to Dustin for running. I’m glad there was an election. The people spoke.”
Thomas, who worked for the city for 24 years before retiring, said with Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl and Street Superitnendent John Bunch retiring, the city needs the voice of someone who has knowledge about the day-to-day operations. Thomas said he will be that commissioner with a wealth of knowledge about the inner workings of the city. If he retains his election win, he is looking forward to getting acclimated to serving Lead’s citizens from the city commission chair. “I want to see where the city is heading going into the summer with job openings and looking into filling the two management positions that are coming up,” he said. “I have experience with the city and knowing about the inner workings. It will be helpful to have input for who the new superintendent is going to be whether it is in-house or outside. The city administrator is going to be a critical thing. There are some issues that are going to have to be taken into account in the next four or five months.”
Once the polls are canvassed on Monday, April 19, Heupel will have five days to decide whether he wants to call for a recount. After that, the decision for the second city commission seat will be made.
