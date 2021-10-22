Klein asks city to form committee to examine daycare solutions

LEAD — The lack of available childcare in the Lead-Deadwood area is an issue that affects everyone, and Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein wants the city to take a proactive role in creating an early learning initiative. On Tuesday, Klein hosted a small public meeting of interested residents to brainstorm ideas and discuss how to improve care for the city’s youngest citizens.
Klein opened the meeting by explaining that she believes childcare is an important system, and just like the street and law enforcement system, the city should take a proactive role in developing childcare opportunities and improving existing programs. Childcare availability is not just an issue for parents, but it can affect economic development as companies want to ensure their employees have reliable childcare. Additionally, Klein said early learning opportunities can have a long term effect on law enforcement numbers and future academic and workforce success, since statistics show that children who have quality learning opportunities are less likely to break the law and more likely to pursue educational opportunities.
“Everyone should be concerned because it affects everyone in a different way,” Klein said. She added that recent research has shown that for every $1 invested in early learning, there is up to a $17 return. Those figures, she said are based on savings in future services such as law enforcement and current economic development and employment opportunities. Communities that have quality and adequate childcare availability are more attractive to companies, since that usually means employees will be more reliable.
“It’s a wise investment,” Klein said of putting time and money into improved childcare options. “It needs to be talked about more and I think we as a city can do things more proactively.”
Klein, who was also the director of the Northern Hills Alliance for Children’s First Step Childcare Center — the only state licensed facility in the Lead-Deadwood area — urged the city to form a committee that would take on the task of establishing an Early Learning Initiative, similar to one that Rapid City has developed.
“The Rapid City mayor put forth an early learning initiative,” Klein said. “He was a former police chief, and he knew if he wanted to see less (crime) then we need to put more into our youngest citizens. Rapid City is one of the best examples of putting early learning at the forefront.”
Klein explained that the initiative yielded a progress rating tool for early childhood development. Additionally, the city puts $50,000 a year into Starting Strong, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship funding that helps offset the cost of childcare, as well as funding for providing continuing education and training opportunities for teachers.
Another suggestion for funding childcare, Klein said, are businesses that reserve spots for their employees at childcare centers. That model has been successfully used in other communities, since it guarantees that employees have available childcare, which creates a more reliable workforce. The program also guarantees funding for the daycare center.
Currently, Klein said affordability and a shrinking workforce are the two top issues childcare centers face now. When working as the director of First Step Childcare, Klein said nearly half of the families qualified for free and reduced meals, an income level that is near the poverty line. But only 20 percent of those families qualified for state childcare assistance.
The shrinking workforce, Klein said, is directly related to the affordability issue, since most childcare centers that are trying to keep fees down find it hard to pay teachers a competitive wage.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a parent or not, have any of you spent an extended period of time with a 2-year-old? Think of that times 15, when there are two adults to 15 children. But then we say you should come here and educate these kids and follow this curriculum and guidelines, but we are going to pay you just over minimum wage and you don’t have benefits or sign-on bonuses. Subway is offering $15 per hour. But we can’t do that to people we are entrusting our kids to? It’s scary and I don’t think it’s talked about enough.”
Christine Allen, who represented the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club, said competitive wages are a major reason for turnover at the Lead-Deadwood Club. “We can’t find anybody at $10.50 an hour to work with the kids,” she said. The lack of available teachers and childcare providers means the people in leadership positions, such as the executive director who would ordinarily work on fundraising and administrative duties, are working double time as teachers.
Turnover is a big deal for parents too, said Katie Nebelsick, who has two small children in Lead. She said parents rely on stability and structure at daycare centers. Nebelsick suggested finding a way to supplement existing childcare providers’ income as an incentive to stay in their positions. “It’s sad to see the turnover in a community where we really want to invest in our children,” she said.
Currently, the city of Lead invests in childcare by providing about $95,000 in funding for the Handley Recreation Center, which hosts the Boys and Girls Club and a preschool, and by giving $5,000 a year to First Step Childcare in Deadwood. Deadwood does not provide funding for the Handley Recreation Center, and gives $3,000 a year to the First Step Childcare Center. Beyond city funding, those two non-profit organizations rely on grant funding, fees and fundraising for operational expenses.
Following the meeting, Klein asked the mayor to consider forming an official committee or to join existing early learning collaboratives to formulate a plan to address the childcare issue. Everett said he would take the point under advisement. Future plans could be announced at a later city commission meeting.
“I think it’s a great direction,” Everett said. “I applaud Kayla for bringing it forward. It’s always great to have commissioners who have a cause, and this is a great cause. I have no doubt that we will be moving forward with some sort of action.”
