Kirk, Ward take leadership positions at SLHVC

LEAD — Working to make Lead one of the top five destinations for South Dakota travelers is high on the list of priorities for new directors of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
Kelly Kirk, who will serve as the visitor’s center director, and Ursula Ward, who will step into the role of customer experience manager at the center, share the common goal to use Lead’s rich history, exciting present and promising future in the arts and sciences to capitalize on promoting education and outreach efforts for locals and visitors alike. In particular, the pair want to target travel tourism, and especially those who are seeking an educational experience.
“When visitors come to Lead this is the place that welcomes them and provides them with information about the history of the area and what is happening underground, and the world-class research going on,” Kirk said. “It’s really a chance to engage with those who come visit and let them know more so they can get ready to explore Lead for themselves.”
Kirk knows a lot about providing educational experiences and talking about history. Before coming to the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, she worked for 10 years as a historian and director of the Black Hills State University honors program. Her focus over the years has been on local and regional history, with special emphasis on women’s history in the Black Hills. When the opportunity to serve as director of the visitor’s center came up, Kirk said she jumped at the chance to immerse herself in the rich history of Lead and tell the story of the town’s direction.
“For me, it really is about sharing the story,” she said of her main role as the director. “Talking about what has happened here, what is happening and where it is going. There is so much energy here. So, to be able to welcome people in and get them to experience that energy, and have them come back because they had a great experience, they want to learn more and they want to check back to see what new experiments are being conducted underground. Just being able to share that is really an exciting opportunity.”
Kirk said she also looks forward to directing visitors to other locations around Lead, so they can enjoy all the town has to offer. “We want people to know this is just the start of Lead,” she said. “This is not the only place and we really want to send people elsewhere to go explore other areas of the history and education, and to go check out other gift shops. This is really the start of the experience.”
Ward, who worked as the gift shop manager before the visitor’s center ownership was transferred from the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce to the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, also has 25 years of experience in operating retail businesses in Sturgis. As the customer experience manager at the visitor’s center, Ward will be responsible for stocking the gift shop with new and interesting items that are focused on the history of Lead and the town’s science future. Additionally, she will respond to visitors who come to the SLHVC and work to make their experience positive.
Currently Ward is working to make sure the merchandise in the gift shop is more targeted toward a niche of promoting history and science.
“We will certainly have some very unique offerings that are unique to us and help foster interest in science and exploration,” she said. “I think everybody is going to be incredibly pleased and excited to see how this transpires. I would just say keep popping in and look to be amazed.”
Ward said she is very enthusiastic about her new role at the visitor’s center because she enjoys watching visitor’s reactions when they discover the many opportunities in Lead.
“One of the things that has me excited is the visitors and when they start to get excited,” she said. “They didn’t know this was here and we’re able to create a really interesting and different experience that they aren’t getting somewhere else.”
The science and history education and outreach component of tourism is almost an untapped reservoir, Ward said, and she is looking forward to promoting that more in Lead.
“Right now a lot of people are turning to homeschooling and they are finding this (the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center) as an opportunity for their kids,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of families be excited about our facility. I feel like this is an untapped reservoir here. I think we are really going to turn this into a premier destination in South Dakota, especially on the western side, if not the whole state. That’s my vision. We are going to be one of the top five locations. When people come to visit the Black Hills, this is going to be on their top five list. Travel tourism is really growing, and we’re going to be able to incorporate education, science and history into that. It’s just an incredible opportunity and pretty exciting.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.