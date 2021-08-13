GALENA — The Kirk Fire has burned an estimated 80 acres near Galena and south of Sturgis and was fully contained Thursday afternoon.
Crews will continue to patrol and conduct mop up operations in the coming days.
The fire was reported early Wednesday afternoon. The cause has yet to be determined; however fire radio scanner traffic reported power lines were involved.
Numerous local fire departments responded to the fire and are now assisted by federal and state crews, including a type 1 and type 3 helicopter, dozers, engines, hand crews and the Tatanka Hotshots. A heavy air tanker also responded and dropped several loads of retardant.
Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the fire. A line completely surrounds the fire in the form of a combination of dozer lines, hand lines and roads. Crews focused on mopping up the perimeter to gain full containment Thursday.
No structures were lost in the fire, and smoke is anticipated to be visible for several days.
