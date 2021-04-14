Kind and caring custodian gets Meade staff award

PIEDMONT — Cal Christensen wears many hats at Piedmont Valley Elementary School.
You may find him running the floor cleaner after walking taco day in the school gym, which doubles as the lunchroom, or you may find him mentoring youngsters who may or may not have stretched the truth a bit, or you could find him teaching life and job skills to a special needs high school student.
Whatever situation you find him in, you can be assured that he is doing it with love and caring.
For his many attributed, Christensen has been named the Professional-Technical Support Staff of the Year in the Meade School District.
The retired Army command sergeant major currently serves as the schools head custodian, but prior to that he served as a para-professional in the school’s special education program.
After retiring, Christensen worked as a custodian part-time, and would at times offer to take students from special education classrooms to teach them life skills.
The special education teacher noticed Christensen’s caring way with the students and encouraged him to apply for a para-professional position opening at Piedmont Valley Elementary.
“I just love working with kids. There are many things I could have done when I retired from the military, and a lot of my counterparts thought I was pretty crazy, but as a Christian, I thought it was what I was being called to do,” he said.
Christensen has a keen understanding of special needs students, his wife worked as a special education teacher for 26 years.
He was drawn to the special education program at PVE because, he says, they are such an amazing team.
“They all work together helping each other out. It’s really a lot of fun to work with them,” Christensen said.
Kids find niches in your heart, he said.
“It’s one thing to see a kid achieve who is at a level where they are capable of some higher things, but it’s an amazing thing to see a kid who can’t walk take their first steps,” Christensen said. “Knowing you were a small part of that is something you will never forget.”
Christensen takes great pride in all he does whether it is working with students or cleaning the school, said PVE Principal Ethan Dschaak.
“We first hired him as a custodian, but I think the different things he has done in this building have really set him up for success. Anyone who says the custodian is a support staff and that they don’t teach is wrong. They do teach and Cal is a great example of it,” Dschaak said.
A fellow staff member nominated Christensen for the Professional-Technical Support Staff of the Year award saying he is a model employee, coworker, mentor, and teacher.
“Cal is the definition of integrity. He goes above and beyond what is asked for him and is always doing the right thing no matter if someone is or is not watching. Cal makes connections with not only the staff, but also the students and their families. Cal is always around, willing to help, and has an optimistic attitude towards every challenge,” she said.
She also said that Christensen cares deeply about each and every student and staff member in the district, and he builds relationships with everyone he comes into contact with.
“Cal has fostered learning and skill building with all our students. To Cal is does not matter if the student has severe autism, a student has extreme and violent behaviors, a student has a learning disability, or an average developing student, Cal treats each child the same. He gives every student respect, boundaries, and love.”
In addition to Christensen, the other building /department level nominees for Professional-Technical Support Staff of the Year included: Alicia Harris, food service, Sturgis Elementary School and Becky Willuweit, paraprofessional, Sturgis Elementary.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.