Kids Point Central opens in downtown Spearfish

SPEEARFISH — Following the expansion of the North Point Christian Church’s daycare program, Kids Point, into the Spearfish Rec Center in 2020, the childcare program has expanded yet again into a central location in downtown Spearfish.
“The rec center is Kids Point South, North Point (church) is Kids Point North, and then this one’s Kids Point Central,” explained Kendra McGinnis, who co-manages the child care network with her husband Tanner. “The rec center’s just daycare, North Point is daycare and preschool, and then our new location is only school age.”
The new Kids Point Central will cater to kids ages 6 to 12 years old, five days a week all year round. The facility hosts a plethora of activities including a LEGO room, Nintendo room, art studio and imagination station.
“And then we’re looking at putting in like a ninja room in there as well,” McGinnis said.
The facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer and will consist of field trips to the community pool, hiking trails, movie theater, and other local attractions.
“We try to just think of anything as local as possible that we can get them to,” McGinnis added. “We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback and the kids are having a lot of fun.”
There’s also an educational program provided by the facility to make sure students stay engaged in learning.
“We get workbooks for whatever grade they just got out of. And then we also do a Christian based curriculum, so there’s weekly Bible studies, there’s stories they do, and little videos they watch with it,” she added.
During the school year, parents will be able to drop their kids off at the facility starting as early as 5:30 a.m. McGinnis said buses will pick the kids up at the facility and drop them off after school. The facility will also remain open for full day care on early dismissal days from schools and some holiday, and snow days as long as travel is advised.
“Child care and safe places for your kids is always in a huge demand so we’re just really excited to help try to meet the need,” McGinnis said.
For more information or to find out about available slots, visit www.kidspointchildcare.com, or call McGinnis at (605) 641-3367.
