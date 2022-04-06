SPEARFISH — Students from West and Creekside elementary schools participated in the Kids Heart Challenge Jump-a-Thon Tuesday, at the Spearfish High School.
The annual event raises money for the American Heart Association to help fight heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in the nation.
“This year’s event was a huge success, we are very proud of all the jumpers who took the time to volunteer and fundraise for the American Heart Association, said Joel Martin, physical education teacher at West Elementary School and co-coordinator of the event.
Martin also thanked several local businesses for donating door prizes for the kids as they spent their afternoon jumping and for the cause.
This year, the two schools raised $30,427.90 by going door-to-door asking for donations. Martin said that since the program started in the area in 1998, Spearfish Elementary Schools have raised $542,902.85 for the heart association.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
