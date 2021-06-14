Kids invited to submit artwork for Neutrino Day

LEAD — Star Chronicles is the theme for the Neutrino Day art show this year, and children in grades K-12 are invited to participate.
Karen Everett, executive director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, said the arts center has hosted an event for Neutrino Day every since the early 2000s, when the idea to build the Sanford Lab was just a dream. This year she’s excited to collaborate with the Sanford Underground Research Facility again for a virtual art show.
“It’s just a fun way to promote art and neutrinos and another way we continue the tradition of using art to support the sciences,” Everett said. “That’s why there needs to be an A in the STEM movement, for STEAM. When the lab was a dream we started doing art projects to promote getting the lab here.”
Even when the COVID-19 pandemic racked the community and canceled most traditions in the Black Hills, Everett said the arts center persevered with promoting the arts with Neutrino Day, by hosting a mystery treasure hunt online. Other Neutrino Day activities have included painting space rocks, soliciting artwork for a “Star Stuff” theme and displaying it in the Homestake Opera House Theater, and doing alien-themed crafts.
Children are invited to submit their paintings, drawings, multi-media projects, short stories, and poetry to follow this year’s theme, “Star Chronicles.” The deadline for submission is June 20. Artwork can be submitted by emailing it to hdlac@rushmore.com, or bring it to the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. Submissions that are brought to the gallery will be put on display in the physical gallery during Neutrino Days, July 9-10.
In addition to hosting children’s art shows, Everett said she is very excited to have a new storage space for children’s art supplies, and a possible room to begin hosting artistic workshops once again. Jon Oolman, who co-owns Miners and Merchants Trading Post with his wife, Carol, donated his labor to create the cabinet that includes shelves and drawers. Everett said the drawers were salvaged from the opera house kitchen, which used to run underneath the sidewalk and was taken out when drainage damaged the room. The wood planks for the base and the top of the shelf came from the floor of the former Handley Center armory.
“The arts center has great programs for the community, and this is just one way to help the program,” Oolman said. “It was very fun to design, and it is very important to save any history in these great old buildings.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.