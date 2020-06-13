Kevin Costner’s Dunbar property sells

DEADWOOD — A 687-acre parcel of land that lies north of the Lodge at Deadwood and runs to the corner that contains the Rock Shop near the Deadwood city limits, formerly owned by Kevin Costner and for sale for five years, has sold.
Preacher Smith, LLC, comprised of Randy and Cheri Horner of Bismarck, N.D., and Larry Cottier of Torrington, Wyo., are the new owners of the property, purchasing it from Kevin Costner, and say they plan to develop it in phases.
“We’re thinking residential development on the north side and commercial development down near the Preacher Smith monument, with eventual development down near the meadow, as well,” Randy said. “It’s kind of like a square mile, almost. We’re excited about it. I think it’s going to be a good addition to the city. It’s close to town, very close to the city. You’re only a mile and a half from the top of the hill.”
While the property, which closed in mid-February, does include the Preacher Smith monument, it does not include Tatanka and approximately 35 acres surrounding it, as Costner retained ownership of that parcel.
The group plans to secure TIF District financing for the infrastructure and would like to partner with the city of Deadwood to enhance the city’s trail system with 150 mountainous acres located at the top of the property.
“It is in the Deadwood city limits, so water and sewer are going to be part of this development,” said Realtor Denny McKay, whom the group has retained to help manage the development of the property. “So, we’re just lining up all the ducks, so we can launch them and start planning it out.”
Randy said he envisions single-family dwellings comprising most of the development, including the incorporation of green space, i.e., the significant meadow that runs through the middle of the property where Costner had planned to develop a golf course. Lot sizes will likely be around two acres.
“It will be mixed use residential and commercial,” said McKay. “We’ll use the zoning ordinances for PUD (Planned Unit Development), which includes all those uses.”
“We’ll start on the north end and develop residential lots,” Randy said. “We’ll probably start to develop the land within a year. We’re really at the beginning.”
“Spring-time launch,” McKay said. “It’ll be at least a 10-year build-out.”
In 1994, Costner purchased a 240-acre parcel of land, located in Spearfish Canyon, from Homestake Mining Company and traded it to the U.S. Forest Service for the 900 acres lying east of the Preacher Smith Monument, which became the Dunbar property. The trade was finalized in 1996. The 687 acres purchased by Preacher Smith LLC is part of the original traded property.
“It’s a cool piece of land. Got a lot of character to it. Got a lot of history to it,” Randy said.
