Keffeler to become SBHS assistant principal

STURGIS — A familiar face at Sturgis Brown High School will take on a new role at the school in the coming year.
Coleen Keffeler has been hired as the new assistant principal at SBHS and will begin her duties in July. Keffeler currently oversees career planning, culinary arts and youth internship curriculum at the school.
The 37-year veteran educator said she is ready for the challenge.
Keffeler has had her administration degree since 2007.
“A couple of different times I have thought about applying, but it just didn’t feel right in my heart. This time I went, ‘I think I could do that,’” she said.
She applied for the job, interviewed, asked questions of district staff, prayed, and felt that the assistant principal job was a good fit.
“I’m sad to be leaving the kids, but they’ve all been extremely supportive. I feel like I can do more as the assistant principal to help all of the kids at the high school,” she said.
Some with as much experience as Keffeler may just coast to retirement, but she says that’s not for her.
“If you’re coasting, you’re going backwards. I never wanted to be one of those teachers that the comment was, ‘Sheesh! When is she ever going to retire?’” she said.
Keffeler, a 1980 graduate of Wall High School, prides herself on embracing change and updating her teaching curriculum and methods.
Today’s high school students need to know you care and want someone who is consistent, firm and holds them to expectations, Keffeler said.
“They need someone who will listen whether it’s a question about an assignment or they want to tell you about what they did over the weekend or things going on in their life. They need that,” she said.
She said she looks forward to working with SBHS Principal Pete Wilson and SBHS Assistant Principal Joe Williams.
“Mrs. Keffeler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the school. Her willingness to want to move up to the administrative level seemed like a good fit for us,” Wilson said.
Wilson and Williams came before the Meade School Board in February to talk about the need for an additional administrator at the high school.
Wilson told the board that when he started as the high school principal in the Meade School District the SBHS enrollment was about 675 students. This year, the high school enrollment is approaching 850.
Both Wilson and Williams said they struggle to keep on top of all the tasks that is required of their jobs including being disciplinarians, administrators and mentors to teachers.
“One of our jobs that has been overlooked is helping teachers because we have been so busy. We feel one more person will be beneficial to help us grow teachers and grow the school. And, she’s great with the students,” he said.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said during the board meeting in February that one of the things he didn’t want to happen was to have the new person take the sole job of being the disciplinarian.
“We’re going to sit down and look at everything that needs to be done and we are going to figure out where everything fits and who is going to do what. Had it been a strictly disciplinary job, I would never have applied. I want to be able to work with all types of students,” Keffeler said.
Keffeler did her student teaching at SBHS in the spring of 1985. She taught school East River for five years and then came back to SBHS in the fall of 1990.
