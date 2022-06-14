Keeping yourself covered after the storm

BELLE FOURCHE — After the weekend’s damaging weather events, property owners should know what to look for in a quality contractor.
“Definitely an established, licensed and bonded, insured roofer or contractor,” said Doug Markworth, a field leader with State Farm Insurance in Spearfish. “And … don’t just ask, ‘are you,’ ask to see it.”
A contractor license is required for all roofing contractors, including the sub-contractors that are actually performing the work. Contractors may apply for a license by contacting the building departments of the cities they wish to operate in.
In addition, building permits are often required for all work done on duplexes, apartments, and all commercial buildings.
When removing and replacing similar material on single-family dwellings, townhouses, detached garages, or sheds, such as replacing damaged asphalt shingles with new asphalt shingles, a building permit is not always required though. It depends on local ordinances.
Markworth said property owners should ask for an itemized written estimate from the contractor along with an approximate start and completion date. Although, due to supply constraints, he said some leeway might need to be required. He also said any reputable contractor should be able to provide a written warranty of their work. Even the estimates themselves could be an indicator of reputability.
“If you got a few bids and one is just extremely low compared to the others, that might be a red flag,” Markworth said.
Taking into consideration all of the documentation contractors are required to carry with them, Markworth said it’s unlikely a property owner will be scammed by forgeries.
“Y’know, it’s pretty hard for somebody to forge something when they also have references with your neighbors and they’re a local business,” he said. “When you start doing two and three layers of this; of knowing who they are be reputation, asking for documentation, and then references of local people they’ve done work for in the past, you’re getting pretty safe right there.”
On the insurance side of things, Markworth said that during potential damage-causing events, State Farm monitors the situation and bring in additional claim staff, who set up temporary offices at local hotels. These extra staffers work with local agents to prioritized clients based on the severity of the damage to their property.
“We categorize ours, and we get to those people with broken out windows and the increased severity first so that we can get them secured,” he said. “We have sophisticated weather track that we know what’s going on, and then our data tells us how many policies, both home and auto, we have in the affected area. We don’t know how many got hit, because hail can be a bit spotty, but we know the total number of our policy holders in there, and so then we know the severity probability and we start getting our resources.”
Based on the database of policies in a given affected area, Markworth said local agents will sometimes preemptively reach out to policyholders, but insures should practice caution when discussing policy information over the phone.
“I would say, ‘OK, what’s my policy number,’ because … anybody with the offices of State Farm would know your policy number for your home owner’s or your car’s (insurance),” he said. “If you have any questions whatsoever just say, ‘I’ll call you back,’ and then call your agent.”
In the close-knit communities that make up the Black Hills, most people, “know a guy, who knows a guy, who worked with that guy,” at least at some point, but with the influx on community growth, new faces do emerge in times of need.
“Unfortunately we’re kind of experts on hail and wind and some of this stuff, so if we don’t know what to do, we certainly know somebody locally here who’s been affected,” Markworth said.
Already by Monday, out-of-state contractors were in Belle Fourche, knocking on doors, soliciting work.
Residents seeking services are encouraged to take the following precautions provided by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office before hiring a business to perform repair or construction services:
• Ask for a price quote, in advance, in writing.
• Question the contractor about a permanent address and telephone number, and do not assume that if the information they provide is local, they are a local business. (Transient vendors often have business cards printed with local mailing services or motel addresses and telephone numbers.)
• Ask for a list of local references and check them before making a decision.
• Ask if the contractor has worker’s compensation and general liability insurance. If vendors are not properly insured, homeowners may be liable for accidents that occur on their property.
• Be careful about paying for work in advance; before making final payments, make sure transient vendors have paid their local suppliers or you may be held liable for unpaid materials.
• Make sure you are completely satisfied with the work before paying the bill, and do not pay more for the job than originally quoted unless you have given written approval for the additional work or cost.
• Ask the contractor for an excise tax license. To verify if the license is valid, call the Department’s toll-free helpline at (800) 829-9188.
If citizens have doubts about a business or think they have been the victim of a scam, they should call the Belle Fourche Department at (605) 892-4354. They can also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at (800) 300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.
Without tips from the public, law enforcement officials may not be able to catch illegal vendors before they move on to the next community.
