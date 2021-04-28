Keeping families connected through LGBTQ+ struggles

RAPID CITY – A new organization based out of Rapid City seeks to bring support and active engagement to the LGBTQ+ community in the Black Hills and the surrounding area.
Joe Barb and his husband Lambert Miller began working on a program to provide a place specifically for young people working through their LGBTQ+ journey, as well as their families, after having a conversation with their barber last year.
“He said, ‘my stepson is transgender and was born female and is now identifying as male,’” Barb explained. “He said, ‘we don’t have a problem with that, the problem is we’re not finding counseling for him and the family.’”
That struck a cord with Barb, having moved to the Black Hills as a young college student in order to find healing during his own struggles with coming out to his family.
“I wouldn’t say that my parents rejected me, but they were certainly very upset about the whole situation,” he said.
Barb said he was drawn to Custer for the outdoor offerings of Custer State Park and the Badlands, but found a new perspective and a better way to initiate a dialogue with his family while in the Black Hills. That experience helped him conceptualize LGBTQ+ Family Connections, a place for LGBTQ+ kids and their families to have conversations with counseling professionals as well as other members of the community.
“I found that whole area so healing for me, why not bring families to the wonderful area of the Black Hills and let them experience that along with the counseling and services,” he explained. “You can’t help but look around you at everything that the Black Hills offers and just release all the stress and just have a good conversation.”
Barb reached out to friends of his in the health and public science communities to form a board of directors committed to bringing support to the community. Barb said with he and the board all being in their early 50s, he recognizes that their past experiences would be different that those of today’s youth, so the non-profit has recruited an advisory committee made up of young members of the LBGTQ+ community to help guide the board in programming and community interaction.
“13 to 24-year-olds who either identify as LBGTQ+, or support the LBGTQ+ in their community,” he said. “(They) kind of shape the directions and programs, services and activities that the non-profit would do and advice the board.”
Although it will be based in Rapid City, Barb said he wants LGBTQ+ Family Connections to serve as a national advocacy partner, but will focus on a 250-mile radius around the Black Hills including parts of Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. He estimates that approximately 18,600 people in that radius identify as LGBTQ+.
“Most of those areas don’t have the LGBTQ community centers or some of the social programs that all promote wellness for LGBTQ+ people,” he said.
LGBTQ+ Family Connections is partnering with the Cave Collective in Rapid City to open its initial offices and start providing counseling and interactive space hopefully by the end of this summer.
“In talking with Dexter Carman, the president and Mary Haan, the vice president (of the Cave Collective), we just really thought, ‘hey this could be a great collaboration,’” Barb said.
In addition to offering counseling and support through the Cave Collective, Barb said he hopes to develop a camp ground for families to come and experience being with other families in an open and supportive vacation setting.
“There should be a place easily accessible for families and LGBTQ+ kids to go and to have counseling and to work through issues,” he said. “Not everybody’s a tent camper, so we want to have cabins and accommodations that are suited to get the experience, but you also aren’t on a mattress in a tent on the ground.”
Barb said counseling sessions will be primarily driven by the individual or family as the counselor assesses their needs, but the facility itself is meant to offer a positive, uplifting place for youngsters and their families to see the LGBTQ+ community through more than just the lens of controversy.
“Overcoming that, to give someone a boost with their self esteem and understand that there is community and there are other people out there like them and kind of mentor the fact that its ok to be who you are, makes a huge difference,” he explained.
Barb also wants the facility to focus on providing support for the families of LGBTQ+ kids.
“It’s so hard on a parent, not because they can’t accept who their child is or who they’re becoming, it’s hard on the parent because they can’t see the path,” he said. “You had in your mind, and you built for years the road and the path that you thought your child would take; and they take a different path, it doesn’t always equate to being negative but it does equate to fear.”
Barb said it can be difficult for parents to watch their children follow a path that they themselves have no perspective of. LGBTQ+ Family Connections wants to create a support system for those parents to help guide them as they overcome the unfamiliarity they’re facing as well.
“It gives them strength and a muster to say, ‘OK this is my kid, its ok and there are other kids out there like them,’” he explained.
Barb said the overall message of LGBTQ+ Family Connections is that kids go through many different transitions throughout their teen years; whether that’s what career path they might want to take, what group of friends they want to be a part of, or how they identify their gender and sexuality.
“That’s part of growing up and that should always be acceptable for a child and it should be done in a healthy way and it should be done with affirmation that no matter who you decide to be, it’s OK as long as you’re a good person, you have a good heart, and you do good things,” he said.
For more information about LGBTQ+ Family Connections, or to make a donation, visit www.lgbtqfamilyconnectionscenter.net
