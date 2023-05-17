Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — As summer kicks off, humans and pet alike are excited to enjoy the outdoors. Please consider conditions when planning trips, exercise, and daily routines to ensure your pet is safe and comfortable and follow all animal ordinances designed for the wellbeing of the community.
Avoid having animals travel in vehicles if you plan to make any stops that would require the pet to remain in the vehicle, even if the vehicle is in the shade, the windows are down, or you plan to be away from the vehicle for only a short time. The interior of a vehicle can quickly heat to deadly temperatures, and state law mandates that, “no owner of caretaker may leave a dog, cat, or other small animal unattended in a standing or parked vehicle in a manner that endangers the health or safety of such animal.”
Spearfish is filled with caring citizens who report pets they see in vehicles, and the Spearfish Police Department is seeing an uptick in these calls already.
Spearfish is rife with beautiful areas users of all ages and abilities enjoy, and residents and visitors are reminded their pets need to be leashed when out and about. On longer walks and hikes, owners should remember to pack drinking water for four-legged friends, too.
“We are in a place where people can involve their pets in their pastimes, whether walking, hiking, biking, spending time in the parks or on the rec paths, camping, cooling off in the creek – there are so many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors,” Animal Control Officer Scott Beal said.
It is important to be aware of the regulations in place for the spaces you are enjoying with your pets and follow all signage. Spearfish requires owners to have their pets leashed on the rec path, parks, campground, sports field, sidewalks, Spearfish Creek, and roadways.
“To protect your pet from getting lost, having an unwanted interaction with another animal, motorist, or human, or responding to a stressful situation in a way that is out of their normal behavior, it is important to keep your pet on a leash,” Beal said.
The leash law is meant to protect pets, owners, and other citizens using the same spaces by preventing any unwanted interaction.
“While many people think of their pets as family members, there are others who may have had negative experiences and are fearful when approached by an animal, so keeping pets on leashes helps to ensure every person and animal enjoying the outdoor space can do so safely and with piece of mind,” Beal said. “Keeping your pet on a leash will also help to ensure they do not inadvertently dart into traffic, approach or chase wildlife or livestock, or take an unsupervised adventure.”
With temperatures warming, people and pets out enjoying nature should be aware of rattlesnakes. Stay on marked trails, do not hike through tall grass/heavy underbrush where it is difficult to see what may be underfoot, and avoid rocky outcroppings. If you see or hear a rattlesnake, back away: do not approach the snake or attempt to touch or move it. Animal Control will assist in relocating rattlesnakes found near residences/high-traffic areas.
For those looking for places to allow their dogs to run without a leash, there are three designated off-leash areas within Spearfish: the dog park, with two enclosures designated for small or large dogs, located at Spartan Park, off State St. and East Grant St.; an off-leash area to the south of Roughlock Lane, adjacent to False Bottom Creek; and the northernmost section, marked with signs to alert users of the off-leash area, of the Meier Property, north of Evans Park and west of Spearfish Creek. Please note: only the northernmost area is designated as off leash, not the entire area.
Other consideration for people and pets out enjoying Spearfish include cleaning up after pets, as required by City Code. There are mailboxes with bags and garbage receptacles located along the rec path and around parks to assist owners in easily picking up their pets and disposing of waste.
Should an animal become separated from its owners/home, or you come across a lost pet, please call Animal Control at 642-1300. Having a pet wear a collar with a pet tag assists with getting them home, even if the hope is that it will never have to be used to identify the animal if it gets outside. By city ordinance, all pets residing within the city of Spearfish are required to have a pet tag, which are available at the Spearfish Police Department.
