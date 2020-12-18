Keating Resources plans big Black Hills investments

SPEARFISH – An investment firm based out of Northern Nebraska has set its sights on the Northern Black Hills as its next location for some major potential developments. Keating Resources announced Friday that it has closed on the purchase of the Deadwood Dicks building in downtown Deadwood.
The historic four-story building located at 51, 53, and 55 Sherman St., is one of the largest historic structures in town and once housed W.E. Adams’ wholesale grocery warehouse and was known as the Adams Block Building. The property was sold by Mary Larson who owned and operated the building through its various incarnations throughout the past 40 years.
“It was a Sears catalogue store in the building, that was my business, and the rest was rentals,” Larson said. “Then when the gambling came, we opened up a bar there and a casino, ‘gambling hall’ I guess was the preferred word at that time. … and had a brewery in the basement for many years. It’s been a work in progress, I guess (its) evolved over the years.”
Larson said after an antique store elsewhere in town closed its doors, she invited a few of the vendors to set up shop in her building for a Mother’s Day weekend; it was such a success that eventually the antiques overran the casino.
“I had up to 20 dealers in there at one time. …12,000 square feet full of great stuff,” she said.
Although Larson and her husband worked hard to maintain the building, they never had the time or resources to realize its full potential as an historic landmark.
“As far as I’m concerned it’s one of the best, sturdiest buildings in town,” Larson said. “It’s a treasure, and I’m happy to see it get restored.”
In a prepared statement announcing the purchase, Alec Keating, a partner at Keating Resources, said the company plans to restore the historic structure adding rental apartments on the upper levels, available on a per-night basis, and will update the 6,000 square foot first floor to include a 25 seat outdoor patio. A sportsbook is expected to be housed in the building pending legislation regarding sports betting in South Dakota expected to take effect July 1.
“I’m happy to see somebody take the building that can bring it up to more of a finished product,” Larson said. “I just hope they keep the old 1898 elevator running, I think that’s part of the charm of the building.”
The purchase marks the latest investment the company has made in South Dakota. The firm has acquired properties throughout the country including Nebraska, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and Iowa.
“Our first investment in South Dakota was three years ago, in North Sioux City. We bought the former Gateway computer campus,” Keating explained. “It had been vacant for about 10 years, my father purchased it, repositioned it and broke the building up into five separate buildings and now it’s fully occupied, and I believe there’s over a thousand people working there.”
Keating said their experience with the Gateway building showed that South Dakota was the kind of place that the firm could work and reinvest in.
“It’s a free state. There’s almost nowhere you can go in the country today where you have freedom like you do in South Dakota,” he said. “Where the government’s not trying to control you and that’s a big part of why we want to be there-we can enjoy our lives and its beautiful and the people are amazing and we just really love South Dakota.”
In October, the company bought the old Shopko building in Custer and 1,325 acres of mountaintop property fronting Interstate-90, overlooking Spearfish and Centennial Valley.
In addition to the Spearfish property and Deadwood Dicks, Keating said the company is looking into purchasing the Polaris building in Spearfish as well.
“So we’re just all in on the Black Hills,” he said.
Keating said he and his family fell in love with the Black Hills while on vacation in May, and with all the new business ventures coming to the area, he said he’d be moving to Spearfish to oversee operations.
“I hope to make my home there in Spearfish when the time’s right,” he said. “We stayed at Powder House Pass, (located near Lead) and my girlfriend and I fell in love with Spearfish particularly … the lifestyle, for us, was just perfect.”
