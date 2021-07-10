Keating Resources invited neighbors and locals to Deer Mountain this week to gather ski rental equipment that has been in the lodge for the last four years. Skis, boots, poles, tubes, helmets and some memorabilia were all up for the taking as Gerard Keating, CEO of Keating Resources, prepared to demolish the building. “The 50-year old lodge has reached the end of its useful life, and we want to start out new and fresh,” Keating said of the lodge that was recently declared to be unsafe. While Keating does not have plans for new construction at the site, he said those decisions will be made in the future. He expects demolition to start on a day to be determined this week, and completed by Aug. 1. Keating said he still plans to open a tubing hill in December of 2022. “What we’ve learned is people are excited about tubing, not sitting in a lodge,” Keating said. “We’re going to focus on the tubing.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.