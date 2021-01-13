Keating Resources continues to invest in the Black Hills

SPEARFISH – Real estate investment firm, Keating Resources, bought a 51,790 square-foot manufacturing building located at 125 Industrial Dr., in Spearfish from Polaris Corporation on Jan. 7.
Keating Resources plans to convert a portion of the building to climate-controlled self-storage with the balance offered for lease for distribution and manufacturing.
Alec Keating, partner with Keating Resources, said that the strategically located and designed building proved ideal for the company’s strategy to serve the growing business community between Spearfish and Rapid City. The building was constructed in 1997 and originally housed OEM Worldwide, an industrial electronic manufacturing services company. OEM closed the Spearfish facility in May 2003. It was then home to Lehman Trikes/Champion from 2004-2015, and then Polaris from 2015 to mid-February 2020 when the company closed the branch in order to move its painting operations closer to its main office in Spirit Lake, Minn.
